CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, Europe debt costs a concern

June 18 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower, as initial excitement over a victory for Greece's
pro-bailout parties faded and the focus returned to investor
worries about the rising cost of borrowing in Spain and Italy.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone paymaster Germany, relieved at a narrow election
victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties, signaled it may be
willing to grant Athens more time to meet its fiscal targets to
avert a catastrophic euro exit.
* World leaders, relieved that pro-bailout parties won a
narrow election victory in Greece, will pile pressure on Europe
at the G20 summit on Monday to outline a lasting strategy to
save the euro currency and end financial turmoil.
* China's home prices dipped for the eighth straight month
in May but the pace of decline eased, fanning talk that the
market may be bottoming out and that recent monetary stimulus
could set the stage for a rebound.
* Yamana Gold will buy Extorre Gold Mines Ltd for
C$412.9 million in a cash-and-stock deal, it said.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's : RiverStone
runoff unit will buy Brit Insurance Ltd of London from Brit
Group for about $300 million to expand in the reinsurance
market.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.08 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.2 to 0.3 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 271.39; fell
0.31 percent
* Gold Futures : $1619.5; fell -0.46 percent
* US Crude : $83.16; fell 1.04 percent
* Brent Crude : $96.68; fell 0.95 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7486; fell 0.33 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bank of Nova Scotia : The bank will record a C$600
million after-tax gain in its fiscal third quarter from the sale
of its Scotia Plaza office complex in Toronto, it said as it
announced the closing of the deal on Friday.
* Viterra Inc. : Swiss commodities trader Glencore
International Plc said on Friday it has agreed to an extension
of the Canadian government's review of its proposed takeover of
the grain handler.
* TransCanada Corp. : The scope of a planned
environmental review of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada
could go beyond a small disputed portion in Nebraska and
threatens to delay the project further, its Republican backers
in Congress said on Friday.
* Air Canada : The airline won a
long-running contract dispute with its mechanics and baggage
handlers on Sunday, after an arbitrator opted to enforce its
final offer over one put forward by the union.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Exchange Income Corp. : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer on company's growth
opportunities
* Pretium Resources : CIBC cuts target to C$18.50
from C$19, as it expects higher pre-production capital
expenditures, mining costs at company's Brucejack exploration
project; rating sector performer
* San Gold : CIBC cuts price target to C$1.50 from
C$2.25, after the company reported a decrease in M&I tonnage
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes foreign investment
in Canadian securities and Canadian investment in foreign
securities
* Major U.S. events and data includes NAHB Index