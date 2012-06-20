CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, Fed policy eyed

June 20 Toronto's main stock index looked set to edge higher when trade opens on Wednesday on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce fresh steps to stimulate the economy as its policy meeting ends.

TOP STORIES

* With economic storm clouds gathering abroad and signs the U.S. recovery is flagging, the Federal Reserve may feel compelled on Wednesday to launch a new round of monetary stimulus.

* Europe won support from world leaders on Tuesday for an ambitious but slow-moving overhaul of the euro zone, even as pressure built in financial markets for quicker solutions to its debt crisis that threatens the world economy.

* Greece must get its reform program back on track if the so-called troika of the European Union, IMF and European Central Bank judges that it has deviated from the plan, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

* Enbridge Inc : on Tuesday closed a major Alberta pipeline that transports oil sands-derived crude after a spill at a pump station, the second oil leak to foul regions of the Canadian province in under two weeks.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.21 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.2 to 0.4 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 277.48; rose 0.10 percent

* Gold Futures : $1618; fell 0.26 percent

* US Crude : $84.28; rose 0.3 percent

* Brent Crude : $95.49; fell 0.28 percent

* LME 3-month Copper : $7572.75; fell 0.48 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* TransCanada Corp. : U.S. congressional leaders failed on Tuesday to break a deadlock on a long-stalled transportation funding measure, and Republicans now may need to find a new legislative vehicle to carry their plan to approve the controversial TransCanada's Keystone XL oil pipeline.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Altagas : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$35 from C$34.50 on valuation; maintains outperform rating

* Inter Pipeline Fund : CIBC raises to sector outperformer from sector performer and price target to C$22 from C$20; says company is close to announcing substantial new oil sands transportation projects

* Levon Resources : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$1.50 from C$2.15 on valuation; says markets remain challenging

* Temple REIT : National Bank Financial starts with outperform rating and price target of C$7.50; says among lodging REITs Temple's portfolio is unique with more dependable demand and better cash flows

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release

* Major U.S. events and data includes FOMC rate decision