CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower with EU leaders at odds

June 27 Toronto's resource heavy main stock
index looked set to open lower on Wednesday, led by easing
commodity prices, due to heightened worries on differences among
key leaders in Europe ahead of a major summit.
TOP STORIES
* European leaders sound unusually divided before a
high-stakes summit, with Germany's Angela Merkel saying total
debt liability would not be shared in her lifetime and giving
little support to Italian and Spanish pleas for immediate crisis
action.
* Commodities trader Glencore will need to sweeten its $26
billion bid for miner Xstrata or risk losing a deal it has
coveted for years after key shareholder Qatar made a late demand
for better terms.
* A U.S. judge on Tuesday backed Apple Inc's request to stop
Samsung Electronics selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet in the
United States, giving the iPhone maker a significant win in the
global smartphone and tablet patent wars.
* Barrick Gold Corp on Tuesday lost a courtroom
battle over the ownership of the huge El Morro gold-copper
project in Chile, after an Ontario judge dismissed claims filed
by Barrick against its smaller Canadian rival Goldcorp Inc
.
* Loral Space & Communications Inc has agreed to sell its
satellite manufacturing subsidiary, Space Systems/Loral (SS/L)
to Canadian communications rival MacDonald, Dettwiler and
Associates Ltd for about $875 million.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.15 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of -0.05 percent to 0.17 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 273.41; rose
0.24 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,567; fell 0.44 percent
* US Crude : $79.39; rose 0.04 percent
* Brent Crude : $92.9; fell 0.13 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,337.25; fell 0.3 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Centerra Gold : Kyrgyzstan's parliament on
Wednesday rejected a motion to nationalise Centerra Gold's
flagship Kumtor venture, but gave a special commission until
Oct. 1 to prepare a revised contract with the Canadian investor.
* Canadian Pacific Railway : The railroad operator
said on Tuesday that board member Rick George has stepped down,
roughly a month after a bitter proxy battle led to the
resignations of the company's top executives.
* Suncor Energy : The oil producer and refiner is
seeking partnerships with Chinese companies to help build its
oil sands projects as the company struggles with ballooning
costs, its top executive said.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts
price target to C$4.50 from C$5 citing the natural gas
producer's level of financial leverage and exposure to weakened
commodity prices
* Canadian Pacific Railway : Canaccord Genuity cuts
to hold from buy and price target to C$80 from C$92, after the
company cut its second-quarter outlook
* Contrans Group : CIBC cuts price target to C$10
from C$10.50 on a more cautious outlook and slowing economic
growth
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods and
pending home sales