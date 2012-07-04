CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher in a light trade

July 4 Canadian equity futures pointed to a
higher open, a day after Toronto's main stock index recorded its
biggest single-day gain of 2012 on hopes the European Central
Bank and its global peers will soon ease policy to revive
flagging growth.
Trading volumes were expected to remain light on account of
the U.S. holiday.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone's private sector downturn eased only
slightly in June as companies slashed prices, according to
business surveys on Wednesday that supported expectations the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates this week.
* Canadian exchange operator TMX Group said on Wednesday its
proposed acquisition by a consortium of Canadian financial
institutions has won approval from Canada's top securities
regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission.
* Bob Diamond squares up to critical British lawmakers on
Wednesday, a day after quitting as Barclays' CEO over an
interest rate rigging scandal, and could drag the Bank of
England, government and rival banks deeper into the affair.
* Nine of the largest global banks on Tuesday expressed
confidence they can be salvaged or dismantled without taxpayer
bailouts if they became insolvent, as U.S. regulators released
public portions of these banks' "living wills".
* Most major automakers showed stronger-than-expected U.S.
June sales gains as low interest rates, falling gas prices and
still-significant incentives encouraged consumers to set aside
concerns about the economy.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.15 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Gold Futures : $1616.3; fell 0.31 percent
* US Crude : $87.01; fell 0.74 percent
* Brent Crude : $99.89; fell 0.78 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7714.5; fell 1.34 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Africa Oil : The company said on Wednesday it has
found an additional 43 meters of potential oil pay in its
Ngamia-1 well in northern Kenya where the east African country
announced its first oil discovery in March.
* Avion Gold Corp . : The gold miner raised its gold
production forecast for the year as it found higher grades of
ore at its Tabakoto mine in west Africa.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Crombie REIT : National Bank Financial resumes
coverage with sector perform rating and price target of C$14.75;
says a greater focus on third-party acquisitions will enhance
the REIT's external growth profile
* Migao Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target
to C$2 from C$2.75 after the Chinese specialty fertilizer maker
posts quarterly loss on impairment cost; keeps sell rating
* Peyto Exploration : Barclays raises price target
to C$21 from C$20 on expectations that its acquisition of Open
Range will boost valuations; keeps equal weight rating
* Trican Well Service : RBC cuts target price to
C$15 from C$17 after the company forecast wider-than-expected
second-quarter loss; keeps sector perform rating
* Pan American Silver : Raymond James cuts price
target of its U.S.-listed shares to $26.50 from $30 as Chubut's
proposed draft mining legislation, if approved in its current
form, may effectively render the company's Navidad project
uneconomic
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* U.S. markets are closed in observance of Independence day