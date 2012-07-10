CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on Europe hopes

July 10 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on speculation that Germany will provide more
flexibility to use European bailout funds and as European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept the door open to
further interest rate cuts.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone ministers struggled to reassure financial markets
on Tuesday that an aid package for Spain they outlined overnight
will help stabilize the currency bloc - a task made all the
harder by a German legal challenge to its crisis-fighting tools.
* China's June trade data on Tuesday stoked anxiety about the
strength of domestic demand in the world's second biggest
economy as imports rose at only half the pace expected,
signaling a need for Beijing to do more to bolster growth.
* The European debt crisis and disappointing growth in the
United States and China are worrisome, but U.S. monetary policy
is correct as it stands, a top U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker
said.
* Barclays ex-Chief Executive Bob Diamond will forego his
bonus this year and waive all of his unvested deferred bonus
awards and long-term share awards, Barclays said on Tuesday.
* Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc
reported a higher first-quarter profit on a gain related to the
sale of its stake in Rite Aid drug stores.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.36 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.3 to 0.5 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.59; fell
0.04 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,588.6; was unchanged
* US Crude : $85.9; fell 0.1 percent
* Brent Crude : $99.48; fell 0.84 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,557.5; fell 0.03 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier : Latvia-based Air Baltic
Corp has signed a letter of intent to buy 10 CS300 aircraft from
Bombardier worth $764 million at list prices, the two firms said
at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.
* Research In Motion Ltd. : A delay in the launch of
the new generation of BlackBerrys until next year will give
retailers more time to focus on the revamped smartphones once
they hit store shelves, RIM's new marketing chief said on
Monday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Genivar Inc. : NBF resumes coverage with
outperform, following the company's acquisition of engineering
consultant firm WSP Group.
* Legacy Oil + Gas : NBF resumes coverage with
outperform after the company's sale of Alberta Bakken assets to
Bowood Energy Inc was approved by Bowood's shareholders
* Mining companies: Raymond James cuts price target on Baja
Mining Corp to C$0.40 from C$0.45 and on Inmet Mining
to C$73 from C$79, in response to the ongoing European
sovereign debt crisis and subdued demand for metals in China.
* North American Palladium : Macquarie cuts target
to C$4.50 from C$5.50 after the company indicated that heavy
rain and flooding are expected to result in several one-time
costs in the quarter.
* Petrobakken Energy : Barclays cuts target to C$20
from C$21 on valuation; maintains overweight rating
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook chain store
sales and IBD economic optimism