CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, FOMC minutes eyed

July 11 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open stronger, tracking Wall Street higher, as commodity prices
rose ahead of the release of minutes from the recent Federal
Reserve meeting.
TOP STORIES
* As Chesapeake Energy Corp and Encana Corp face antitrust
investigations, emails reviewed by Reuters indicate that top
executives of the two rivals shared sensitive information that
gave Chesapeake the upper hand in deals with Michigan land
owners.
* Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced a swathe of new
taxes and spending cuts on Wednesday designed to slash 65
billion euros from the budget deficit by 2014 as
recession-plagued Spain struggles to meet tough targets agreed
with Europe.
* Economic growth across emerging markets eased in the
second quarter of 2012, dragged down by lackluster manufacturing
sector activity, especially in China and Brazil, a survey
showed.
* Excellon Resources Inc The silver miner said
mining operations at its La Platosa mine in Durango, Mexico was
halted following an "illegal action" by local landowners at the
site on Monday.
* Goldcorp Inc. : The gold miner revised its 2012 gold
production outlook lower on Tuesday due to operational problems
at its Red Lake mine in Ontario and its Penasquito mine in
Mexico.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.11 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.2 to 0.5 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.17; rose
0.53 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,575.5; fell 0.24 percent
* US Crude : $85.01; rose 1.31 percent
* Brent Crude : $98.81; rose 0.86 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,511.25; rose 0.28 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* BCE Inc. : The telecom company offered to spend
C$200 million on Canadian programming and sell 10 radio stations
on Tuesday as it tries to win regulatory support for its C$3
billion acquisition of Astral Media Inc.
* Tembec Inc. : The forestry company said it will
indefinitely idle its high-yield pulp mill in Chetwynd, British
Columbia, as the pulp market has continued to soften over the
past year.
* South American Silver Corp. : Bolivia's leftist
president said on Tuesday he would revoke a mining concession
from the South American Silver and give the state control of the
site due to violent protests over the company's plans.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alimentation Couche Tard : NBF raises price
target to C$50 from C$49; Canaccord raises target to C$55 from
C$50; after the company reported strong fourth-quarter results;
rating outperform
* Insurance: Canaccord cuts price target on Manulife
to C$13 from C$13.50; Sun Life to C$24 from
C$25.50; says deterioration in equity markets, drop in interest
rates should lead to another rough quarter for insurers
* Goldcorp : Credit Suisse cuts price target to $48
from $60, RBC cuts price target to $52 from $62 on U.S. listed
shares after the company lowered its 2012 gold production
outlook
* Fortress Paper : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$38 from C$42 to reflect effect of company's recent
convertible debenture financing; rating buy
* Telus Corp : NBF raises price target to C$65 from
C$61; expects to see continued strength in Wireless, driven by
increasing adoption of smartphones and related data revenue
growth
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes trade
balance
* Major U.S. events and data includes trade balance,
wholesale inventories and FOMC minutes