CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on Fed's stimulus view

July 12 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower, after minutes from the recent U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting dampened hopes of risk-asset-boosting stimulus in the
near term.
TOP STORIES
* The European Central Bank's new zero deposit rate had an
instant impact as it came into force, with banks more than
halving the amount of cash parked there overnight and one ECB
policymaker saying he expected the move to increase banks'
lending.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is open to buying more Treasury
bonds to stimulate the economy, but the recovery might need to
weaken for a consensus to build, minutes from the central bank's
June meeting released showed.
* China's economy may have grown around 7.5 percent in the
second quarter and nearly 8 percent in the first half, and will
recover steadily in the second half as policy stimulus gains
traction, a senior economist at the cabinet's think-tank said on
Thursday.
* Recession-plagued Spain unveiled new austerity measures on
Wednesday designed to slash 65 billion euros from the public
deficit by 2014 as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy yielded to EU
pressure to try to avoid a full state bailout.
* Cogeco Cable Inc, the main unit of media and
telecom company Cogeco Inc, posted a modestly higher
third-quarter profit from continuing operations as revenue rose
7.2 percent.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.67 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.7 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.87; fell 1
percent
* Gold Futures : $1,564.4; fell 0.69 percent
* US Crude : $84.57; fell 1.45 percent
* Brent Crude : $98.94; fell 1.29 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,481.25; fell 0.78 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Corus Entertainment Inc. : The media company
reported a 7 percent rise in third-quarter profit, but said
advertising revenue was hurt by soft demand for children's
programming.
* Thomson Reuters Corp. : The European Commission
will consult customers and competitors of the global news and
information provider on the company's revised plan to address
competition concerns over the use of codes to identify financial
data on its systems, the Commission said.
* Calvalley Petroleum Inc. : Norwegian oil and gas
company DNO has decided not to proceed with its plans to buy
Calvalley Petroleum, the company said on Thursday.
* Telus Corp. : A U.S. hedge fund has escalated its
battle with the telecommunications provider by asking a court to
force Telus to reveal how much support shareholders had given
its failed plan to unify its two classes of stock.
* TMX Group Inc. : The operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange is in talks to buy U.S. stock market operator Direct
Edge Holdings LLC, sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
* Enbridge Inc. : Canadian crude discounts narrowed
on Wednesday after the pipeline company said it would reschedule
a planned shutdown of its 491,000 barrel per day Line 5 pipeline
for later this month.
* DragonWave Inc. : The telecom network equipment
maker reported its seventh straight quarterly loss as margins
fell.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. : RBC
raises price target to C$5 from C$4.75 after the company posted
in-line third-quarter results but better than expected
subscriber growth; keeps outperform rating on the stock
* Semafo Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to C$7 from
C$10 to reflect a flatter production profile, says the south
sector update disappoints as the development of the 6,000 tpd
satellite processing plant has been delayed
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing price
index
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial jobless
claims, import and export prices, and federal budget