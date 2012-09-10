CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, China data fuels growth fears

Sep 10 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower after Chinese data increased worries about the slowing global economy, with investors also looking ahead to potential U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and a German constitutional court ruling on the euro zone's bailout fund.

TOP STORIES

* Weak Chinese trade data on Monday underlined the likelihood of more Beijing-backed spending to deal with the damage done to the domestic economy by firms cutting production, inventories and imports in the face of anemic global demand.

* Commodities trader Glencore laid out its raised $36 billion all-share bid for Xstrata on Monday, warning it would not improve the terms again after making concessions to recalcitrant shareholders.

* Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras sought on Monday to bridge differences with the country's lenders over a near 12-billion-euro austerity package, after they rejected parts of the plan that Athens hopes will unlock further aid payments.

* Plains Exploration & Production Co said it will buy BP Plc's interests in some deepwater Gulf of Mexico oil and gas properties for $5.55 billion.

* Talisman Energy Inc , Canada's No. 5 independent oil explorer, said Chief Executive John Manzoni has stepped down, effective immediately.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.11 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.2 percent

* European shares, were mixed

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 311.57; fell 0.03 percent

* Gold futures : $1,731.4; fell 0.35 percent

* US crude : $96.17; fell 0.26 percent

* Brent crude : $114.62; rose 0.32 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $8,055; rose 1.07 percent

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Denison Mines : Raymond James cuts target to C$1.70 from C$1.80, cuts Paladin Energy to C$2 from C$2.20, Uranium Participation Corp to C$7.70 from C$8 to reflect recent softness in the spot uranium market

* Lululemon : Nomura raises price target of its U.S. listed shares to $62 from $55 based on a lower tax rate

* Manitoba Telecom Services : CIBC cuts target to C$34 from C$37 on adjusting treatment of some capitalized wireless costs of acquisition in order to conform with peers

* MBAC Fertilizer Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$4.70 from C$4.75 after the close of equity financing

* Telus Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$65 from C$61, saying it is positive given continued fundamental execution, better geographic mix, strong competitive positioning, and a positive dividend payout profile.

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release

* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer credit