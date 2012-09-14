CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to extend Fed-inspired rally

September 14 Canada's main stock index looked
set to open higher, extending the rally also seen in global
equity and commodity markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve
unleashed a long-awaited stimulus program.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone finance ministers pressed Spain to clarify
whether it will seek financial support after the announcement of
the European Central Bank's new bond-buying program.
* The Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus
program on Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the
U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the
weak jobs market.
* Euro zone finance ministers did not reach an agreement on
the pricing of loans from the European Stability Mechanism at
their meeting in Cyprus, an EU diplomat said.
* State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is to press ahead with
the forced sale of its Direct Line insurance division in what
could be the biggest listing on the London Stock Exchange for
more than a year.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.92 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.2 - 1.2 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 320.41; rose
0.93 percent
* Gold futures : $1,771.9; rose 0.16 percent
* US crude : $99.76; rose 1.47 percent
* Brent crude : $117.36; rose 1.28 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,390; rose 3.9 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. : The
telecommunications company said on Thursday it is undertaking a
wide-ranging strategic review of its Allstream business that
could potentially result in the sale of the unit that owns an
extensive fibre optic network across Canada.
* Talisman Energy Inc. : The energy producer is
giving up its eight-year-long effort to produce oil in Peru, the
company said on Thursday, as it continues to shed assets in a
bid to boost its share price.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners : Canaccord
cuts target to C$28 from C$30 after the Brazilian government
announced measures to reduce the cost of electricity in the
country, affecting the energy company's contracts.
* Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. : NBF
cuts price target to C$63 from C$70 on uncertainty surrounding
the company's acquisition of the satellite manufacturing arm of
Loral Space & Communications Inc.
* Petrominerales Ltd. : CIBC cuts rating to sector
underperformer from sector performer and cuts target to C$8.50
from C$14 on disappointing exploration results from the
Bromelia-1 well in the Deep Llanos Basin of Colombia.
* Thomson Reuters Corp. : Barclays cuts price target
to $30 from $30.30 after the company's half-year results where
management was more bearish on recovery.
* Transat A.T. Inc. : CIBC raises price target to
C$6 from C$5, Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold and
raises price target to C$7 from C$4.25 based on the travel
operator's better-than-expected third-quarter results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
data
* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer price index,
retail sales, industrial output and Reuters/University of
Michigan sentiment index