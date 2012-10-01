CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; weak data fuels stimulus hope

Oct 1 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Monday at the start of the quarter, with
investors hoping for aggressive action from central banks after
economic data from Asia and Europe showed further signs of
slowing global growth.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone manufacturing put in its worst performance in
the three months to September since the depths of the Great
Recession, with factories hit by falling demand despite cutting
prices, a business survey showed -- pointing to a new recession.
* China's economy offered more evidence of a seventh
straight quarter of slowing growth, with an official survey of
factory managers remaining in contractionary territory for a
second successive month despite improving from August's low.
* Mining group Xstrata gave its long-awaited blessing to a
revised $33 billion bid from trader Glencore, bowing to investor
pressure by changing the deal to ensure a payment plan to keep
its top managers does not sink the tie-up.
* The world's airlines have raised their profit forecasts
for 2012 and expect improved performance in 2013 as efforts by
North American airlines to trim capacity have boosted margins
and demand in Asia has held up despite a weak global economy,
the International Air Transport Association said.
* Magna International Inc, one of the world's biggest auto
parts manufacturers, said it will buy Germany-based ixetic
Verwaltungs GmbH for about 308 million euros to expand its
engine and transmission pumps business.
* Keyera Corp said it plans to invest C$210 million
to boost recoveries of ethane and other high-margin natural gas
liquids at the Rimbey gas plant in west central Alberta.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.29 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.33 percent to 0.61 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Gold futures : $1,767.5; fell 0.2 percent
* US crude : $91.82; fell 0.4 percent
* Brent crude : $111.67; fell 0.64 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,195; fell 0.12 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc. : The train maker said it won a
contract worth about 50 million euros to supply five double-deck
trains to German Deutsche Bahn AG.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* CAE Inc. : CIBC starts with sector outperformer
rating; price target of C$12.50, says the company is well
positioned to take advantage of the shifting dynamics in the
defense industry, rising aircraft deliveries and increasing
demand for pilot training.
* ENTREC Corp. : National Bank Financial starts with
outperform rating and price target of C$2.75, citing the
company's higher oil sands exposure and a rising maintenance
component which gives it earnings visibility and growth
potential.
* Mercator Minerals Ltd. : Raymond James cuts price
target to C$1.70 from C$1.75 to reflect the potential dilution
from the warrants that are to be issued to RMB Resources Inc.
* Rogers Communications Inc. : National Bank
Financial raises price target to C$42.50 from C$41.50 citing
greater stability in average revenue per user and wireless
subscriber trends.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC manufacturing
PMI, producer prices and raw materials prices
* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit manufacturing
PMI, construction spending and ISM