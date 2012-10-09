CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on global growth outlook

Oct 9 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Tuesday after a long weekend, playing catch up
with a decline in global equity markets on Monday, as the IMF
cut its projected global output for 2012 for the second time
since April.
Toronto's stock market was closed on Monday for Canadian
Thanksgiving. World shares and oil prices fell on Monday on
worries about dim growth prospects for the global economy.
TOP STORIES
* The IMF said the global economic slowdown is worsening as
it cut its growth forecasts for the second time since April and
warned U.S. and European policymakers that failure to fix their
economic ills would prolong the slump.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel flew to the heart of
Europe's debt crisis, braving protests by angry Greeks to take a
message of support -- but no new money -- to a near-bankrupt
nation fighting to stay in the euro.
* Liquidity eased slightly in China's money markets
following a large cash injection of 265 billion yuan by the
central bank, but traders remained cautious about lending at
tenors longer than one day.
* The euro zone economy faces a long, uphill road to
recovery and the bloc is still suffering from a crisis of
confidence, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said.
* Euro zone finance ministers believe that Spain's budget
cuts should take into account its weak economy, Spain's economy
minister said, adding Madrid would work to limit economic
recession.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.58 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 308.05;
rose 0.48 percent
* Gold futures : $1,773.5; were unchanged
* US crude : $90.06; rose 0.82 percent
* Brent crude : $112.86; rose 0.93 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,204.25; rose 0.24 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. : National Bank
Financial raises target to C$58 from C$56 to reflect higher
synergies from the company's acquisition of Statoil Fuel &
Retail and adjustments to SFR's reporting periods
* High Arctic Energy Services Inc. : National Bank
Financial starts with outperform citing the company's leading
market share in Canada combined with a high-return international
business model
* Metals and mining: Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
Hudbay Minerals Inc and cuts Xinergy Corp
target price to C$0.80 from C$1.30 on changes in commodity price
and currency forecasts
* Superior Plus Corp. : CIBC raises price target to
C$9.50 from C$8.75 to reflect higher margins in the company's
Energy Services division and solid production from ERCO
* Taseko Mines Ltd. : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$3.50 from C$3.30 on valuation; cuts to hold
from buy on significant recent share price appreciation and
limited implied return to the revised target price
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts for
September
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook, Employment
Index and IBD consumer confidence index