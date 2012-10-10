版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on sluggish EU progress

Oct 10 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking global markets, as persisting troubles in the euro zone and a gloomy outlook for company earnings fueled worries about stalling global growth.

TOP STORIES

* The International Monetary Fund urged European policymakers to deepen the financial and fiscal ties within the euro area with some urgency to restore sagging confidence in the global financial system.

* Pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday despite higher revenue, but profits were higher after excluding a gain that boosted-year ago earnings.

* Aurico Gold said it had agreed to sell the Ocampo mine in Mexico, as well as adjacent exploration projects and a 50 percent stake in the Orion project, to tycoon Carlos Slim's Minera Frisco for $750 million.

* Stronger demand for aluminum products from airplane and automobile producers helped Alcoa Inc's third-quarter profit before one-time charges beat Wall Street's expectations, offsetting weak aluminum prices and worries about China's slumping economy.

* Toyota Motor Corp said it would recall more than 7.4 million vehicles worldwide as a faulty power window switch was a potential fire hazard, the latest in a series of setbacks that have dented its reputation.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.13 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.03 percent to 0.28 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 309.44; fell 0.03 percent

* Gold futures : $1,764.2; rose 0.07 percent

* US crude : $92.29; fell 0.11 percent

* Brent crude : $114.4; fell 0.09 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $8,150.25; rose 0.06 percent

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* CI Financial Corp. : Barclays raises price target to C$24 from C$23 on higher assets under management and the possibility that the company could increase its dividend in the third quarter

* Inter Pipeline Fund : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy to reflect the recent run up in the unit price

* Lundin Mining Corp. : Goldman Sachs starts with buy rating and price target of C$7 citing the company's high-quality mining asset portfolio, copper exposure, and near-term growth potential

* Novus Energy Inc. : CIBC raises target to C$1.10 from C$0.95, says the credit increase provides comfort with the growth forecast for next year

* Taseko Mines Ltd. : National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$4.20 from C$4.60, says production is tracking in the right direction

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release

* Major U.S. events and data includes wholesale inventories and Fed's Beige book

