CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on Spain hopes, data

Oct 15 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Monday, helped by expectations Spain will request
a bailout package, stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data
and tame Chinese inflation.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. retail sales rose in September as Americans bought
more cars and gasoline, while a gauge of consumer spending
pointed to stronger-than-expected economic growth in the third
quarter.
* Benign inflation in September showed China has scope to
ease policy even as evidence mounts that earlier pro-growth
measures are gaining traction, reducing the pressure on
policymakers to act as a once-a-decade leadership transition
approaches.
* A 100 billion euro aid request from Spain to its euro zone
partners would shave 1.5 percent off Italy's economic output,
the finance minister in Rome was quoted as saying.
* Japanese mobile operator Softbank Corp said it will buy up
to 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp, the third-largest U.S.
carrier, for about $20.1 billion - the most a Japanese firm has
spent on an overseas acquisition.
* Qatar, the second-largest investor in miner Xstrata, is
looking favorably at the company's proposed merger with
commodities trader Glencore, Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin
Jassim al-Thani said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.2 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.35 percent to 0.63 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 306.60;
fell 0.11 percent
* Gold futures : $1,745.8; fell 0.69 percent
* US crude : $92.06; rose 0.22 percent
* Brent crude : $115.34; rose 0.63 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,121.5; rose 0.21 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Argonaut Gold Inc. : The company said it will buy
Prodigy Gold Inc for about C$341 million in cash and
shares, at a premium of 54 percent based on both companies'
20-day volume-weighted average price as of Friday.
* Canadian National Railway Co. : The railroad
should be able to ship twice as many carloads of crude oil in
2013 as it will this year, its chief marketing officer said on
Friday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Brookfield Asset Management Inc. : Canaccord
Genuity cuts to hold from buy to reflect a more modest total
return and concerns that the company's reputation with investors
will weaken through its actions with General Growth Properties
Inc.
* Base metals: CIBC cuts Mercator Minerals Ltd to
sector performer from sector outperformer, raises Rio Alto
Mining Ltd to sector outperformer from sector performer
and cuts Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc to sector
performer on lowered molybdenum price forecasts.
* Toromont Industries Ltd. : Canaccord Genuity
starts with hold rating and target price of C$22.50, says citing
the company's potential EPS upside from an extended equipment
cycle and/or potential acquisition and lowered guidance from
major original equipment manufacturers.
* Keegan Resources Inc. : RBC cuts price target to
C$4.40 from C$5 on the company's updated resource statement.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes retail sales, Empire
state index and business inventories