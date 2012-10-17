CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on strong U.S. earnings, data

Oct 17 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Wednesday, as investor confidence was bolstered
by stronger-than-expected U.S. earnings and housing data, and a
decision by Moody's rating agency to affirm Spain's investment
grade status.
TOP STORIES
* Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes surged in September to
its fastest pace in more than four years, a sign the housing
sector's budding recovery is gaining traction.
* Spain's government dodged a bullet when Moody's Investors
Service affirmed its investment grade rating, assuaging
widespread fears that the euro zone country would be cut to a
junk rating.
* Potash Corp, the world's largest fertilizer maker, said
its earnings for the full-year will be below the low end of its
previous forecast range due to delays in new contracts with
buyers in China and India.
* Exxon Mobil Corp said that it would acquire Canadian oil
and gas company Celtic Exploration Ltd in a deal valued at about
C$3.1 billion to expand its footprint within
Canada.
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it has agreements in
principle to sell some non-core properties for proceeds of up to
C$1.3 billion to repay a portion of its debt.
* Bank of America Corp reported a $340 million third-quarter
profit as a legal settlement and other previously disclosed
charges dented its bottom line.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.08 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.06 percent to 0.18 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 306.66;
rose 0.02 percent
* Gold futures : $1,749.9; rose 0.3 percent
* US crude : $92.26; rose 0.18 percent
* Brent crude : $113.69; fell 0.27 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,113.5; fell 0.14 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agrium Inc. : Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC, the
largest shareholder in the fertilizer company, which has been
pushing for it to split its wholesale and retail division, on
Tuesday called for the company to be more open to discussing
ways to boost shareholder value.
* Canadian Pacific Railway : The rail company named
three new operation heads on Tuesday, in its first major
management reshuffle since a bruising proxy battle earlier this
year.
* Newmont Mining Corp. : The gold miner said
third-quarter gold production fell 6 percent and it said it
faced a record $77 million in maintenance and restructuring
charges. Gold production was 1.24 million ounces, down 5.3
percent from 1.31 million ounces in the same quarter last year.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd. : CIBC raises target to
C$9.50 from C$8 after the company said the expansion of its
Pouce Coupe South gas plant has been completed a month ahead of
schedule
* Granite Real Estate Inc. : Canaccord Genuity
starts with buy rating and C$40 target price citing expectations
of solid growth in cash flow per share and the company's new
management team
* Keegan Resources Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$5 from C$6 on valuation after the company updated its resource
estimates for its Esaase project in Ghana
* North American Palladium Ltd. : CIBC cuts price
target to C$2.40 from C$2.50, says the expected delay in the
ramp-up of the vertical shaft of the Lac des Iles mine opens up
potential funding needs
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts and
build permits for September