CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to rise; Progress bid rejection to drag

Oct 22 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Monday, helped by hopes Spain is moving closer to
seeking a bailout, but Canada's rejection of a foreign bid for
Progress Energy Resources Corp. was seen hitting energy
stocks.
Canada has blocked Malaysian state oil firm Petronas' C$5.17
billion bid for Progress, in a surprise move that could signal
problems for the much larger C$15.1 billion Chinese offer for
oil producer Nexen Inc.
TOP STORIES
* Market watchers said Canadian energy stocks could face a
bloody opening after the government blocked the Progress Energy
deal, raising questions about other, bigger bids and about
Canada's willingness to let foreign investors in.
* Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was given a boost for
his austerity drive with an election victory in his home region
of Galicia on Sunday, but wins for nationalist parties in the
Basque Country could prove a headache for his centre-right
government.
* State-controlled Russian oil company Rosneft has struck a
two-part deal worth about $55 billion to buy privately-owned
TNK-BP and make British oil company BP a near-20 percent Rosneft
shareholder with two seats on the board.
* Japan's exports tumbled at their sharpest pace since the
aftermath of last year's earthquake in the year to September,
while manufacturers' mood hit its lowest since early 2010, data
showed, a sign the diplomatic row with China is further hurting
the export-reliant economy.
* The euro zone's fiscal deficit fell sharply last year as
governments slashed expenses and raised taxes to regain market
confidence in their public finances, but public debt still
climbed, data from the European Union's statistics office
showed.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 1.3 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.27 percent to percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 307.35;
rose 0.29 percent
* Gold futures : $1,723.2; rose 0.02 percent
* US crude : $90.65; rose 0.64 percent
* Brent crude : $110.51; rose 0.34 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,993; fell 0.27 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agrium Inc. : The fertilizer maker and
agricultural goods retailer said its board plans to double its
annual dividend payout.
* TransCanada Corp. : The pipeline company said on
Sunday that the restart of its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone
oil pipeline, which carries a quarter of Canada's crude oil
exports to the United States, would be delayed until Monday, a
day later than expected.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. : National Bank Financial
starts with sector perform rating and target price C$48 on the
company's concentrated focus in stable areas and its move to
underground mining which could increase production volatility.
* Endeavour Mining Corp. : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$4.70 from C$3.50, says the company's acquisition of
Avion Gold Corp gives it improved growth potential.
* Progress Energy Resources Corp. : CIBC cuts target
to C$19 from C$22, Barclays cuts target to C$18 from C$22,
Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$18 from C$22 after the
Canadian government blocked Petronas' bid to acquire the
company.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* No major U.S. events and data scheduled for release