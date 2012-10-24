版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 20:26 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on upbeat China data

Oct 24 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open higher on Wednesday as encouraging Chinese data eclipsed worries about weak corporate earnings and disappointing euro zone data.

TOP STORIES

* China's economy is making a slow, steady recovery from its weakest period of growth in three years, a survey of purchasing managers signaled on Wednesday, with new orders and output at their highest in months.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve appears intent to stick to its bond-buying stimulus, having already indicated it would take more than a modest show of economic strength for policymakers to begin taking their foot off the gas.

* Teck Resources Inc, Canada's largest diversified miner, reported a 78 percent fall in quarterly profit attributable to shareholders due to lower coal and metal prices, and it cut capital spending target for the year.

* Encana Corp, Canada's largest gas producer, posted a third-quarter loss as it recorded a $1.19 billion after-tax impairment charge related to a fall in natural gas prices.

* Canadian Pacific reported a 20 percent increase in third-quarter profit as freight revenue increased.

* Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest mobile phone company, reported higher adjusted profit on Wednesday, as new smartphone subscribers boosted wireless revenue.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.11 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.3 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 300.00; was fell 0.09 percent

* Gold futures : $1,708.3; were unchanged

* US crude : $86.79; rose 0.14 percent

* Brent crude : $108.76; rose 0.47 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,870.25; rose 0.5 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Celestica Inc. : The contract electronics manufacturer reported a 13 percent lower third-quarter profit on weaker demand across its segments and said it expects margins to come under pressure in the first half of 2013.

* Nexen Inc. : China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said it was still working to secure Canadian approval for its $15.1 billion bid for Nexen.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Brookfield Canada Office Properties : CIBC raises target to C$31 from C$30.50 on higher third-quarter funds from operations and its urban-focused portfolio.

* Parkland Fuel Corp. : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$18 from C$17 on expectations of healthy third-quarter earnings growth.

* Royal Bank of Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$63 from C$62 citing the bank's acquisition of Ally Financial's Canadian auto finance business, which may move the bank from the #3 to the #1 position in Canadian auto financing.

* Rona Inc. : National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$12 from C$13; says housing market is cooling and lower likelihood of an acquisition in one year.

* Zodiac Exploration Inc. : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$0.15 from C$0.10; says deal with Aera Energy is positive for the company as it will advance development of the Monterey and Kreyenhagen resource plays.

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release

* Major U.S. events and data include Federal Reserve rate decision and Markit manufacturing PMI

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐