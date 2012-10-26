CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower despite firm U.S. data

Oct 26 Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower
open on Friday, as lackluster corporate earnings reports
globally undermined investor confidence, even as U.S. gross
domestic product data came in higher than expected.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter as a
late burst in consumer spending offset the first cutbacks in
investment in more than a year by cautious businesses.
* Spain's unemployment rate hit a record high in the third
quarter, with one in four out of work and more expected to lose
their jobs in 2013 as the next phase of government cutbacks
kicks in.
* The European Central Bank is ready to use its new
bond-purchase program and it is up Spain to decide whether to
make the request for aid that is required to trigger ECB buying,
ECB policymaker Peter Praet said.
* Merck & Co reported mixed third-quarter results, with
earnings beating Wall Street forecasts but sales slightly
missing the mark amid stiff generic competition that began in
August for the company's Singulair asthma medicine.
* Apple Inc delivered a second straight quarter of
disappointing results and iPad sales fell well short of Wall
Street's targets, marring its record of consistently blowing
past investors' expectations.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.47 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.3 percent to 0.8 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 297.37;
fell 0.26 percent
* Gold futures : $1,706.1; fell 0.34 percent
* US crude : $85.59; fell 0.53 percent
* Brent crude : $108.12; fell 0.34 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,773.75; fell 0.53 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* African Barrick Gold Plc. : The miner downgraded
its 2012 production forecast and reported soaring production
costs, hurting quarterly profit, as suitor China National Gold
Group Corporation continued its due diligence on the company.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. : The property and
casualty insurer run by contrarian investor Prem Watsa, said on
Thursday its third-quarter profit fell sharply from the year
before, due to losses on the company's equity' hedges.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. : Barclays raises target
price of the U.S.-listed shares to $64 from $62 and CIBC raises
rating to sector performer from sector underperformer and raises
price target to $69 from $50 after the company posted
better-than-expected third-quarter results and increased its
production outlook.
* Cenovus Energy Inc. : National Bank Financial cuts
target price to C$40 from C$41 despite the company's strong
third-quarter results and increased oil sand production, says
this will be a difficult quarter to beat.
* Goldcorp Inc. : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price of U.S.-listed shares to $66 from $62.50 citing the
company's strong third-quarter results and its superior
high-grade, low-cost growth profile.
* Potash Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price
of U.S.-listed shares to $48 from $50 and CIBC cuts target price
to $44 from $46 citing the company's unimpressive third-quarter
results, its lowered outlook and potash surplus in the market.
* Shaw Communications Inc. : Canaccord Genuity
raises price target to C$19.50 from C$18 and CIBC raises target
price to C$23 from C$22 on the company's solid fourth-quarter
results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled to report
* Major U.S. events and data includes GDP, Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment and core PCE