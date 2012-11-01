CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, helped by Asia growth signs

Nov 1 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday, as Asian economies showed signs of
recovery after battling global headwinds.
TOP STORIES
* Big Asian economies are slowly picking up after a year
spent battling against global headwinds, according to business
surveys and data released on Thursday that showed renewed vim
from China's factory sector and a rebound in South Korean
exports.
* Barrick Gold reported a huge drop in
third-quarter profit due to lower sales volumes and lower
realized gold prices.
* Husky Energy Inc, the integrated oil company,
reported lower quarterly production as planned maintenance work
at its SeaRose and Terra Nova projects impacted output.
* BCE Inc reported lower third-quarter profit
compared with a year earlier, when lower income tax expenses had
boosted earnings, but revenue rose.
* Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp raised
its earnings forecast for the year after completing its $4.4
billion acquisition of rival Catalyst Health Solutions, which
will help it benefit from the new U.S. healthcare law.
* Royal Dutch Shell, seen as having some of the best output
growth assets in the business, joined its peers in suffering
lower production in the third quarter.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.32 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of -0.05 percent to 0.25 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 297.08;
rose 0.28 percent
* Gold futures : $1,725.1; rose 0.44 percent
* US crude : $86.33; rose 0.1 percent
* Brent crude : $108.17; fell 0.49 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,822.75; rose 0.82 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TransCanada Corp < TRP.TO>: The pipeline operator said its
Mexican subsidiary has been awarded the contract to build, own
and operate the El Encino-to-Topolobampo Pipeline by Comision
Federal de Electricidad, Mexico's federal power company.
* Cameco Corp. : The uranium producer on Wednesday
lowered its long-term uranium production target by 10 percent, a
sharp shift in strategy in response to slower demand growth for
the fuel after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd. : The base metal miner
reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by
higher copper and gold sales.
* Kinross Gold Corp. : The miner said on Wednesday it
has hired a new CFO just three months after replacing its CEO.
Tony Giardini, vice President and CFO of Capstone will
take on the CFO and executive vice-president role, replacing
Paul Barry.
* Open Text Corp. : The business software company's
adjusted quarterly profit handily beat estimates, as its
expansion into cloud computing services began to pay off,
although revenue from licenses fell short of its expectations.
* Research in Motion Ltd. : The Pentagon on
Wednesday said it would continue to support "large numbers" of
BlackBerry phones made by the company even as it moves forward
with plans that would allow the U.S. military to begin using
Apple Inc's iPhone and other devices.
* Suncor Energy Inc. : The oil and gas company said
late on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 21 percent,
but it cut its capital-expenditure outlook due to a slow pace of
spending on oil sands projects.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Acadian Timber Corp. : Salman Partners raises to
buy from hold and raises target price to C$14.50 from C$11.25
citing the company's better-than expected third-quarter results
and strong dividend yield
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd. : RBC raises target to
C$26 from C$25 on the base metal miner's strong third-quarter
results and its increased full-year outlook
* Martinrea International Inc. : CIBC cuts price
target to C$9 from C$10 after the company updated its
third-quarter and FY outlook and said that FY EPS will not meet
the low end of its previous guidance of $1.05 due to
higher-than-expected operational and launch costs
* Torstar Corp. : RBC cuts target price to C$9 from
C$10 and CIBC cuts price target to C$9 from C$10 after the
company posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter results
* Uni-Select Inc. : National Bank Financial cuts
price target to C$28.50 from C$32 on current market conditions
which could affect the company's third-quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC manufacturing
PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP employment,
initial claims, auto sales, consumer confidence and ISM