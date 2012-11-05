CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, U.S. elections awaited

Nov 5 Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower
open on Monday, in line with global markets, as investors
remained cautious ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.
TOP STORIES
* Silver Wheaton Corp's third-quarter profit fell
$119.7 million, or 34 cents per share, from $135 million, or 38
cents per share, a year earlier.
* A U.S. fine for anti-money laundering rule breaches could
cost HSBC significantly more than $1.5 billion and is likely to
lead to criminal charges, Europe's biggest bank said.
* Leading world economies pressed the United States on
Sunday to act decisively to avert a rush of spending cuts and
tax hikes, warning that the so-called fiscal cliff is the
biggest short-term threat to global growth.
* Toyota Motor Corp nudged its full-year net profit forecast
up to $9.7 billion, even as it put the cost of recent
anti-Japanese protests and a slowing economy in China, the
world's biggest autos market, at lost sales of 200,000 cars.
* Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable
operator, reported a quarterly profit that missed estimates as a
continuing decline in video subscribers offset rising demand for
its high-speed internet services.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.13 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.02 percent to 0.09 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.28;
fell 0.14 percent
* Gold futures : $1,681.9; rose 0.47 percent
* US crude : $84.98; rose 0.14 percent
* Brent crude : $105.62; fell 0.06 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,608.5; fell 0.74 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. : The largest-interest
owner of the Syncrude Project, said that Syncrude's oil sands
operations produced an average of 320,500 barrels-per-day in
October, up from 318,900 bpd in September.
* Husky Energy Inc. : The company reported that an
equipment malfunction in a diesel hydrotreater unit caused
flaring at its 155,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Lima, Ohio,
according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
* Nexen Inc. : Canada said it has extended its
review of a $15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC (CEO) for the
energy producer by a month to Dec. 10.
* Potash Corp. : Israel is still open to
considering an acquisition of Israel Chemicals by the fertilizer
producer, a Finance Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.
* TransCanada Corp. : The pipeline operator said its
Mexican unit was awarded a $400 million contract from Mexico's
federal power company to build the El Oro to Mazatlan pipeline.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Brookfield Office Properties : RBC ups to
outperform from sector perform, says the pressure point of
pessimism may have passed.
* Penn West Petroleum : Barclays cuts target to C$13
from C$14, National Bank Financial cuts target to C$14 from
C$15, after the company reported a third-quarter loss.
* Cogeco Cable Inc : National Bank Financial cuts
target price to C$44.50 from C$45, after the company's fourth
quarter profit declined.
* Fortis Inc : Barclays cuts target price to C$33
from C$35 on valuation, after the company reported
lower-than-expected quarterly results.
* Hudbay Minerals : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$10.50 from C$10, after the company posted
third-quarter results above the broker's estimate.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits
* Major U.S. events and data includes ISM non-manufacturing
and employment index