CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher as Americans embark voting

Nov 6 Canadian stock futures rose on Tuesday,
tracking global markets, but Toronto shares were seen holding to
a narrow range ahead of a U.S. presidential election that will
shape the fate of the world's largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* After a long and bitter White House campaign, Americans
began casting their votes on Tuesday with polls showing
President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney
neck-and-neck in an election that will be decided in a handful
of states.
* Hundreds of thousands of Greeks began a crippling 48-hour
strike to protest against a new round of wage and pension cuts
that parliament is expected to approve narrowly a day later.
* The European Commission has set dire economic forecasts
for Spain until 2014, a newspaper reported, shooting down the
targets set out by Madrid and potentially pushing it closer to
seeking euro zone aid.
* NYSE is hoping ambitious cost cuts will help offset lower
trading levels, in the latest sign of growing pressure on the
world's top trading firms.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.23 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.14 percent to 0.36 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index < .TRJCRBTR>: 293.45;
rose 0.25 percent
* Gold futures : $1,690.1; rose 0.47 percent
* US crude : $85.9; rose 0.29 percent
* Brent crude : $108.28; rose 0.51 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,666.5; rose 0.22 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. : The
Canadian satellite maker reported a slight decrease in
third-quarter earnings from operations on Monday, as revenue
declined due to lower levels of space robotics activity.
* Niko Resources Ltd. : The oil and gas producer
said one more of its wells in Trinidad turned out to be dry,
adding to its recent disappointments in India and Indonesia.
* Potash Corp. : Israeli officials plan to meet
executives of Potash Corp in the next week before deciding on
whether to allow the fertiliser producer's proposed $13.5
billion takeover of Israel Chemicals to move forward.
* Yellow Media Inc. : The telephone directory
publisher reported a third-quarter profit, but lower print
segment sales hurt revenue.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Churchill Corp. : CIBC cuts target price to C$8
from C$9 citing the company's revised expectations for revenues
and margins in 2013 given market uncertainty, competition,
project delays, and margin pressures.
* Fortress Paper Ltd. : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target price to C$9 from C$13 on the company's weak
third-quarter results, operational challenges and weak
dissolving pulp prices.
* TVA Group Inc. : RBC raises price target to C$9
from C$8 after the company reported better-than-expected
third-quarter results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Ivey PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook