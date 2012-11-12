CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on upbeat China export data

Nov 12 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Monday, after data showed that China's export
growth climbed to a five-month high above 11 percent, beating
expectations and adding to recent data suggesting an economic
growth recovery.
TOP STORIES
* Comments by China's two top banking officials playing down
the risks of bad debt in the banking system provided the latest
upbeat signal from Beijing suggesting seven straight quarters of
slowing growth have ended.
* Research In Motion Ltd said that it planned to
introduce its long-delayed BlackBerry 10 platform and devices on
Jan. 30.
* The investment company Leucadia National Corp said it will
buy Jefferies Group Inc, in a deal that values the investment
bank at about $3.6 billion.
* The euro zone will not release a new loan tranche to
Greece despite the country's tough 2013 budget as there is no
agreement yet on how to make its debt sustainable, but Athens is
set to get two more years to cut debt, officials said.
* Gold prices may hit $2,000 an ounce in 2013 as rising
costs and production constraints hold supply in check, while
demand from central banks and Chinese consumers keeps climbing,
Barrick Gold Corp, the world's biggest gold producer, said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.1 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.28 percent to 0.54 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.88;
rose 0.08 percent
* Gold futures : $1,734.9; rose 0.17 percent
* US crude : $85.74; fell 0.38 percent
* Brent crude : $109.18; fell 0.2 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,632.5; rose 0.83 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Husky Energy Inc. : The Offshore rig group
Seadrill has signed a $1.18 billion five-year deal with the
company to provide a newly built harsh environment rig for
operations in Canada and Greenland.
* Ensign Energy Services Inc. : The oil field
services provider's third-quarter profit fell 30 percent as it
was hurt by reduced demand for its services in North America and
higher costs.
* Celtic Exploration Ltd. : The oil and gas producer
which is being acquired by Exxon Mobil Corp, reported a wider
third-quarter loss due to lower natural gas prices.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Autocanada Inc. : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$16.50 from C$15.50 after the company reported
stronger-than-expected third-quarter results on higher new
vehicle sales.
* Enerplus Corp. : National Bank Financial cuts
target price to C$17.50 from C$19 on disappointing third-quarter
results driven by lower production and higher costs.
* Niko Resources Ltd. : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
hold from buy and cuts price target to C$15 from C$21 to reflect
the increased uncertainty surrounding the company's fiscal plans
given the unsuccessful Jayarani-1 exploration.
* Stella-Jones Inc. : RBC raises target price to C$83
from C$70 on better-than-expected third-quarter results and
company's successful acquisition track record.
* TMX Group Ltd. : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$54 from C$57 after the company reported weak
third-quarter operating profit on lower-than-expected listing
fees.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* No major U.S. events and data includes scheduled for
release