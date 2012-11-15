CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on U.S., Middle East concerns

Nov 15 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower on Thursday, driven by uncertainty over U.S. budget negotiations and an escalation of violence in the Middle East.

TOP STORIES

* The holy grail of conservative tax policy - the theory that lower tax rates will generate stronger revenues by turbo-charging economic growth - has sprung back to life and is stirring controversy again in Washington.

* The European Union's top economic official sought to rule out any write-off of Greece's debt to governments on Thursday after a European central banker said for the first time that a "haircut" on part of it was probable.

* BP Plc is expected to pay a record U.S. criminal penalty and plead guilty to criminal misconduct in the Deepwater Horizon disaster which caused the worst offshore spill in the country's history, sources familiar with discussions said.

* The retailer posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of back-to-school merchandise in the United States.

* The euro zone fell into a recession in July-September, the second since the global financial crisis in 2009, as French resilience could not make up for a slump across Europe and the three-year debt crisis slowed Germany to a crawl.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.37 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in the range of -0.11 percent to 0.18 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 294.94; rose 0.22 percent

* Gold futures : $1,724.6; fell 0.28 percent

* US crude : $86.68; rose 0.42 percent

* Brent crude : $111.12; rose 1.38 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,628; fell 0.16 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Linamar Corp. : The auto parts maker reported a 57 percent increase in quarterly earnings on Wednesday as stronger demand in the U.S. offset weakness in Europe.

* Migao Corp. : The Chinese fertilizer maker reported a second-quarter loss due to weaker demand for its products and lower selling prices.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Canadian Banks: KBW cuts Bank of Montreal target price to C$60 from C$62 and cuts RBC target price to C$57 from C$58, says anticipates core profitability to remain challenged in the fourth quarter.

* Birchcliff Energy : NBF raises target price to C$9.50 from C$9; rating outperform on solid third-quarter results and expecting more growth in 2013.

* Just Energy Group Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to C$9.50 from C$11 on concern the company will have to cut its dividend due to elevated marketing expenses and its unstable cash flow and balance sheet.

* Loblaw Companies Ltd. : Barclays raises target to C$35 from C$33 and NBF raises target price to C$38 from C$37 on the company's strong third-quarter results and a positive outlook for 2013.

* Metro Inc. : Barclays raises target price to C$56 from C$55, CIBC raises target price to C$64 from C$60 and NBF raises price target to C$65 from C$64 as company's strong execution resulted in positive fourth-quarter results.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales

* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer prices, initial claims, Empire State Index and Philly Fed Index