CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, Fed meeting eyed

March 20 Canadian main stock index futures
pointed to a higher open as investors shifted their focus from
Cyprus's financial woes to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting, where the central bank is expected to sustain its $85
billion monthly bond-buying stimulus despite improving economic
data.
TOP STORIES
* Cyprus's finance minister pleaded with Russia for help to
avert a financial meltdown after the island's parliament
rejected the terms of a European bailout, raising the specter of
a looming default and bank crash.
* The Federal Reserve looks set to sustain its $85 billion
monthly bond-buying stimulus despite improving U.S. economic
data as a new flare-up in the euro zone crisis reminds officials
of a risky global environment.
* British Finance Minister George Osborne faces the daunting
task of delivering another austerity budget to a country
impatient with near-zero growth.
* Alamos Gold Inc dropped its offer to buy peer
Aurizon Mines Ltd, putting an end to its bidding war
with Hecla Mining Co.
* Freddie Mac, the U.S. mortgage finance company, is suing
more than a dozen banks for losses from the alleged manipulation
of the benchmark interest rate known as Libor.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.44 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.3 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 294.5424;
rose 0.31 percent
* Gold futures : $1,612.5; rose 0.07 percent
* US crude : $92.8; rose 0.69 percent
* Brent crude : $108.22; rose 0.72 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,594.5; rose 0.86 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Sprott Inc : Chinese gold miner Zijin Mining Group
Co Ltd said it had agreed to set up an offshore investment fund
with the company with a target size of $500 million.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : National Bank
Financial cuts target price to C$58 from C$62 after the company
reported positive quarterly earnings
* Aurizon Mines Ltd : BMO cuts target price to C$4.50
from C$4.65, says Alamos Gold Inc's announcement to
drop its hostile bid for the company will have a slightly
negative impact
* Lake Shore Gold Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$1
from C$1.70 to reflect ongoing operational uncertainty and
execution risk associated with the company's Bell Creek Mine
expansion and operational issues at the Timmins West Mine
* Tourmaline Oil Corp : RBC raises target price to
C$45 from C$40 as the company provided full-year 2012 financials
which were as expected, given the fact that it pre-announced
production with its year-end reserve report
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes weekly mortgage market
index