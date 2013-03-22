CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on Cyprus-Greece agreement

March 22 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a higher open on Friday as investors took confidence from
Cyprus's agreement with Greece to spin off Greek units of
debt-ridden Cypriot banks.
TOP STORIES
* Cyprus has agreed with Greece on a takeover of the Greek
units of Cypriot banks, the island nation's presidency said,
ending uncertainty over the fate of those operations.
* German business morale fell in March, breaking a four-month
run of gains, as an inconclusive vote in Italy and a stand-off
over a bailout for Cyprus reignited worries the euro zone debt
crisis could weigh on the performance of Europe's largest
economy.
* The U.S. House of Representatives eliminated the threat of
a government shutdown next week, approving on Thursday a
stop-gap funding bill that temporarily eases partisan tensions
after months of bitter fights over budgets.
* Bombardier said revenue could nearly double over
the next five years, boosted by its new fleet of business and
commercial aircraft, and that it planned to plow some of the
cash into bigger dividend payments.
* The British oil company BP Plc announced an $8 billion
share buy-back programme, acting swiftly on its promise to
reward investors after it sold its stake in its Russian unit,
TNK-BP.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.19 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.27 percent
* European shares, were up 0.2 percent
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.3329;
rose 0.26 percent
* Gold futures : $1,611; fell 0.17 percent
* US crude : $93.02; rose 0.62 percent
* Brent crude : $107.66; rose 0.18 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,667.75; rose 1.12 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Silver Wheaton Corp : The company reported a 23
percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as output rose by more
than a fifth.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Medical Facilities Corp : National Bank Financial
raises price target to C$15.50 from C$14.50 as the company
reported in-line fourth-quarter income
* Parallel Energy : CIBC cuts target price to C$4.50
from C$5.50, says despite better results in the fourth quarter,
the company has a long way to go to restore investor confidence
* Twin Butte Energy Ltd : CIBC raises price target to
C$2.80 from C$2.65 as the company's production in the fourth
quarter was better-than-expected and earnings were in-line with
consensus
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes ECRI weekly index