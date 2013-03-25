版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 25日 星期一 20:22 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on Cyprus bailout deal

March 25 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open higher after Cyprus's bailout deal with international lenders appeared to remove the threat of a financial meltdown in the Mediterranean island.

TOP STORIES

* Cyprus clinched a last-ditch deal with international lenders to shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians, in return for a 10 billion euro bailout.

* Italy's two-year borrowing costs were little changed at auction, with investors weighing uncertainty over the country's political future against relief Cyprus reached a bailout, keeping the euro zone intact.

* Dell Inc confirmed it had received alternative buyout offers from Blackstone Group LP and Carl Icahn, following a $24.4 billion agreement last month to be taken private by its founder and private equity firm Silver Lake.

* Britain's 'bad bank' running down the loans of two bailed-out lenders repaid 4 billion pounds to the government last year, chipping away at a total owed of more than ten times that amount. [ID: nL5N0CH0P4]

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.56 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.3 - 0.52 percent

* European shares, were up 1.3 percent

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.6585; rose 0.15 percent

* Gold futures : $1,607.8; rose 0.1 percent

* US crude : $94.15; rose 0.47 percent

* Brent crude : $108.35; rose 0.64 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,654.25; fell 0.01 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Cangene Corp : U.S. health regulators on Friday approved the first ever antibody that can counteract the effect of all types of toxins known to cause botulism, a muscle-paralyzing illness caused by a highly poisonous agent that health regulators regard as a bioterrorism threat.

* Manulife Financial : The company paid CEO Donald Guloien C$10.4 million in 2012, a 20.5 percent rise from the previous year due to the company's increased profit, the insurer said on Friday.

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP : NBF starts with outperform, says there are only a handful of competitors focused on railways, but the company is also in a position to diversify into airport and interstate hotel offerings given a variety of opportunities and capacity to finance new growth.

* Bengal Energy Ltd : National Bank Financial starts with outperform, says offers exposure to lower-risk development and exploration opportunities in Australia's prolific Cooper Basin as well as high impact potential in India's Cauvery Basin.

* IBI Group : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy and reduces target price to $6.50 from $8.50 on technical valuation.

* Pembina Pipeline Corp : NBF resumes coverage with outperform following the closing of its $345-million equity offering at $30.80 per share - versus previous assumption of $200 million for first-half of 2013.

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canada and U.S. economic data scheduled
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐