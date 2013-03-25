CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on Cyprus bailout deal

March 25 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open higher after Cyprus's bailout deal with international
lenders appeared to remove the threat of a financial meltdown in
the Mediterranean island.
TOP STORIES
* Cyprus clinched a last-ditch deal with international
lenders to shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy
losses on uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians, in
return for a 10 billion euro bailout.
* Italy's two-year borrowing costs were little changed at
auction, with investors weighing uncertainty over the country's
political future against relief Cyprus reached a bailout,
keeping the euro zone intact.
* Dell Inc confirmed it had received alternative buyout
offers from Blackstone Group LP and Carl Icahn, following a
$24.4 billion agreement last month to be taken private by its
founder and private equity firm Silver Lake.
* Britain's 'bad bank' running down the loans of two
bailed-out lenders repaid 4 billion pounds to the government
last year, chipping away at a total owed of more than ten times
that amount. [ID: nL5N0CH0P4]
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.56 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.3 - 0.52 percent
* European shares, were up 1.3 percent
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.6585;
rose 0.15 percent
* Gold futures : $1,607.8; rose 0.1 percent
* US crude : $94.15; rose 0.47 percent
* Brent crude : $108.35; rose 0.64 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,654.25; fell 0.01 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Cangene Corp : U.S. health regulators on Friday
approved the first ever antibody that can counteract the effect
of all types of toxins known to cause botulism, a
muscle-paralyzing illness caused by a highly poisonous agent
that health regulators regard as a bioterrorism threat.
* Manulife Financial : The company paid CEO Donald
Guloien C$10.4 million in 2012, a 20.5 percent rise from the
previous year due to the company's increased profit, the insurer
said on Friday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP : NBF
starts with outperform, says there are only a handful of
competitors focused on railways, but the company is also in a
position to diversify into airport and interstate hotel
offerings given a variety of opportunities and capacity to
finance new growth.
* Bengal Energy Ltd : National Bank Financial starts
with outperform, says offers exposure to lower-risk development
and exploration opportunities in Australia's prolific Cooper
Basin as well as high impact potential in India's Cauvery Basin.
* IBI Group : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from
buy and reduces target price to $6.50 from $8.50 on technical
valuation.
* Pembina Pipeline Corp : NBF resumes coverage with
outperform following the closing of its $345-million equity
offering at $30.80 per share - versus previous assumption of
$200 million for first-half of 2013.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canada and U.S. economic data scheduled