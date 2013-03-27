CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower dragged by eurozone worries

March 27 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower as Cyprus's bailout woes, weak eurozone economic data and soft demand at an Italian debt auction weighed on sentiment. TOP STORIES * Cyprus is finalising capital control measures to prevent a run on the banks after the country agreed a painful rescue package with international lenders. * Confidence in the euro zone's economy worsened in March, falling after four straight months of gains, the European Commission said. * Air Canada said a preliminary estimate of its pension solvency deficit has dropped to C$3.7 billion from C$4.2 billion a year ago, reflecting a better-than-expected 14 percent return on plan assets. * As Boeing works to regain permission for its 787 Dreamliner to resume flights, the company faces what could be a costly new challenge: a temporary ban on some of the long-distance, trans-ocean journeys that the jet was intended to fly. * Agrium Inc won another ringing endorsement just ahead of a crucial shareholder vote after influential advisory firm Glass Lewis on Tuesday advised its clients to back all 12 of Agrium's board nominees over a slate nominated by dissident investor Jana Partners.MARKET SNAPSHOT * Canada stock futures traded down around 0.44 percent and 0.55 percent * U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.48 percent * European shares, were down COMMODITY PRICE MOVES * Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.6224; fell 0.21 percent * Gold futures : $1,595.5; fell 0.01 percent * US crude : $95.85; fell 0.51 percent * Brent crude : $109.47; rose 0.1 percent * LME 3-month copper : $7,591.25; fell 0.44 percent CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * Huntingdon Capital Corp : The company said it increased its offer for all of KEYreit's units to match Plazacorp Retail Properties' C$119 million bid for the company. ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. * Gold Canyon Resources Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$2.15 from C$2.55 as the company's pre-production capital costs estimate of $438 million is significantly below analysts' initial estimate of $1.1 billion * Partners REIT : RBC cuts target price to C$8.50 from C$9 as the company reported a decline in its fourth-quarter net operating income * SouthGobi Resources Ltd : Salman Partners cuts target to C$2.20 from C$2.80 as heightened political uncertainty for foreign mining companies in Mongolia continues to cloud the near-term outlook of the company * Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : CIBC cuts target to C$11 from C$13.50 to reflect an increased project debt facility, says political uncertainty in Mongolia remains the key overhang for the company's shares ON THE CALENDAR * Major Canadian economic data includes inflation figures * Major U.S. events and data includes pending home sales