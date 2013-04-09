CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on Chinese data, U.S. earnings

April 9 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher as lower-than-expected Chinese inflation raised
hopes of an accommodative monetary policy and the U.S. earnings
season got off to a good start.
TOP STORIES
* China's annual consumer inflation cooled in March as food
prices eased from nine-month highs and producer price deflation
deepened, data showed on Tuesday, leaving policymakers room to
keep monetary conditions easy and nurture a nascent recovery.
* Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminum producer, reported a
higher quarterly profit on Monday thanks in part to strength at
its raw materials segment, but lower-than-expected revenue and
an uncertain outlook dragged down the company's share price.
* German imports fell sharply in February for the third time
in the last four months and exports also declined, in a sign the
euro zone's largest economy cannot be relied on to help lift the
currency bloc out of recession.
* The board of J.C. Penney Co Inc is facing scathing
criticism from retail investors and corporate governance experts
after ousting Chief Executive Ron Johnson and replacing him with
his own embattled predecessor, Myron Ullman.
* French media group Lagardere has sold its 7.4 percent
stake in Airbus parent EADS , kicking off a long-expected
overhaul in the ownership of Europe's top aircraft maker.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.34 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.08 percent and 0.32 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.9779;
rose 0.1 percent
* Gold futures : $1,571.1; fell 0.06 percent
* US crude : $93.46; rose 0.11 percent
* Brent crude : $105.1; rose 0.42 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,536; rose 1.15 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Shaw Communications Inc : The company said on
Monday that it would pay C$225 million to acquire a fiber-optic
network in Calgary from city-owned power company Enmax Corp.
* Bombardier Inc : Carrier Porter Aviation Holdings
Inc is set to announce an order for up to 30 C-Series jets made
by the rail and airplane company, the WSJ reported, citing two
people familiar with the deal.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cogeco Cable Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$50 from C$44, expects the company to post a strong
second quarter.
* Keyera Corp : TD Securities raises price target to
C$58 from C$56, says the company's $210 million of projects
related to its Simonette gas plant could contribute 18 cents of
free cash flow per share on an annual basis once volumes ramp
up.
* Premier Royalty Inc : CIBC starts with sector
performer rating, says the company represents an up-and-coming
competitor in the royalty space that holds a quality portfolio,
including several cornerstone assets that are currently cash
flowing.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts and
building permits
* Major U.S. events and data includes wholesale inventories