CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open slightly lower ahead of Fed; eye on Tim Hortons

May 1 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open slightly lower as investors turn cautious ahead of the
outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in
the session.
But shares of Tim Hortons Inc were expected to rise
after Reuters reported that the coffee-and-doughnut chain has
come under pressure from a large investor to aggressively boost
returns through debt-funded share buybacks and a scaling back of
U.S. expansion plans.
TOP STORIES
* British manufacturing contracted by the narrowest of
margins in April, and much less than expected, the first major
set of data in the second quarter of the year showed.
* Yamana Gold Inc is aiming to sharply reduce its
all-in sustaining costs this year, as it adjusts to a recent
drop in bullion prices, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
* Loblaw Cos Inc reported a 40 percent rise in
first-quarter profit and said it plans to compete the initial
public offering of its real estate investment trust in early to
mid-July.
* Talisman Energy Inc posted a quarterly loss as
the sale of some North Sea assets hurt production but it said it
expected significant growth in higher-margin liquids output in
the second half of this year and into 2014.
* Merck reported lower-than-expected first quarter sales, as
generic competition hurt demand for its Singulair asthma drug
and the stronger dollar hit overseas sales of its medicines.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit
compared with a year-earlier loss, when the company took a
charge related to the value of its hedges.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.17 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.03 percent to 0.17 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.0512;
fell 0.55 percent
* Gold futures : $1,469.7; fell 0.17 percent
* US crude : $92.02; fell 1.54 percent
* Brent crude : $100.77; fell 1.56 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,916; fell 1.97 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : The company said on
Tuesday that first-quarter profit fell by nearly half as
operating problems and the oil sands facility lowered
production.
* Jean Coutu Group Inc : The pharmacy chain
reported a 7 percent fall in revenue due to reductions in the
prices of generic drugs and an additional reporting week in the
year-earlier quarter.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Athabasca Oil : CIBC cuts price target to C$15
from C$17 following the company's first-quarter results as
production continues to be impacted by third-party issues, says
production will remain curbed and highly variable until the
issues are addressed.
* Thomson Reuters : CIBC raises target price to $35
from $33 after the company's reported better-than-expected
first-quarter results.
* Trilogy Energy : CIBC raises price target to C$36
from C$35 on valuation after the company reported in-line
first-quarter results.
* Yamana Gold : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price
to $19.75 from $20.75 citing the company's weak first-quarter
results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP national
employment, Markit manufacturing PMI, ISM prices and auto sales
data