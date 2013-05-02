CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher as ECB cuts interest rates

May 2 Canada's main stock index is set to open
higher after the European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25
basis points as inflation in the euro zone fell below its
target.
TOP STORIES
* The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first
time in 10 months driven to act by an economy wallowing in
recession and freed to do so by sharply falling inflation.
* Manufacturing across the world stumbled last month,
underlining the fragility of the global economy and building the
case for more action from leading central banks.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
reported a 12 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit due to
higher product sales and raised its full-year adjusted profit
forecast.
* Manulife Financial Corp reported a lower
first-quarter profit on weak insurance sales and higher
expenses.
* Gildan Activewear Inc reported a higher
second-quarter profit, helped by lower cotton prices and higher
sales across its printwear and branded businesses.
* Catamaran Corp reported a higher-than-expected
first-quarter profit, helped by the $4.4 billion acquisition of
rival Catalyst Health Solutions.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.27 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up 0.40
percent to 0.45 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 284.9369;
rose 0.41 percent
* Gold futures : $1,456; rose 0.67 percent
* US crude : $91.6; rose 0.63 percent
* Brent crude : $100.87; rose 0.92 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,917; rose 1.8 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* BlackBerry : The Pentagon is expected to clear
Apple, Samsung and BlackBerry mobile devices for use on Defense
Department networks in the next few weeks, part of an effort to
ensure the military has access to the latest communications
technology, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Genworth MI Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$27.50 from C$26.50 following strong
first-quarter results and plans of a share buyback, believes the
stock is supported by delinquency trends, strong capitalization
and attractive dividend yield.
* Loblaw Companies : National Bank Financial raises to
outperform from sector perform following the company's
first-quarter results citing good sales trends in the core
retail business and expectation of future improvement.
* Vicwest Inc : National Bank Financial cuts target
to C$13.50 from C$14.50 citing reduced EBITDA estimates, expects
H1 to be more challenged than previously assumed with Westeel
issues escalating due to weather.
* Yamana Gold Inc : CIBC cuts price target to $19
from $25 on first-quarter operating challenges and impacts from
newly implemented cost reduction program, says shares trade at a
slight premium.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes exports, imports and
trade balance
* Major U.S. events and data includes international trade,
initial and continuing claims, productivity and unit labor costs