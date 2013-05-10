CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on weaker oil, gold prices

May 10 Canada's main stock index looked set open
lower, hurt by a drop in oil and gold prices, as investors
cautiously awaited comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke on the possibility of continued monetary easing.
TOP STORIES
* German imports and exports rose in March slightly after
falling the previous month in a further sign that Europe's
largest economy is slowly pulling away from a contraction at the
end of 2012 despite weakness in its euro zone neighbors.
* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scored another small
victory as the yen broke below major support of 100 to the
dollar, with analysts predicting further declines over the
course of the year that would underpin the export-dependent
economy. [ID: nL3N0DR081]
* ArcelorMittal rebounded from a very weak end to 2012 and
forecast improvement in the coming months after rising steel
shipments produced a higher than expected core profit.
* TMX Group LTD reported a better-than-expected
profit for the first quarter and said revenue rose 6 percent.
* Britain's BT underlined its return to form ahead of its
pending pay-TV battle with BSkyB , raising its outlook after
improvements across the board helped it beat forecasts and send
its shares soaring.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.27 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.08 percent to 0.43 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.5682;
fell 0.82 percent
* Gold futures : $1,430.9; fell 2.58 percent
* US crude : $94.52; fell 1.94 percent
* Brent crude : $102.91; fell 1.49 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,386; rose 0.44 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : Canaccord
Genuity raises to buy from hold and ups target price to C$8.50
from C$8 citing valuation and dividend yield after the company
reported solid first-quarter results.
* BCE Inc : RBC raises price target to C$48 from
C$47 after the company posted in-line first-quarter operating
results, says the company is on track to meet the high-end of
consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization) outlook for 2013.
* Bombardier Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$5.75 from C$5.25 on expectations of significant
earnings growth after the company posted slightly
better-than-expected first-quarter results.
* Canadian Tire Corp : National Bank Financial
raises price target to C$91 from C$78 following the company's
first-quarter results and its plans to create a REIT to acquire
a majority of its real estate assets and sell units through an
IPO to lower cost of capital.
* Telus Corp : RBC raises price target to C$38 from
C$37 on dividend growth targets and share buyback program after
the company reported solid first-quarter wireless growth.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment and
participation rate
* Major U.S. events and data includes federal budget