CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on Bernanke's comments

May 23 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke raised fears the U.S. central bank would end its
bond-buying program sooner-than-expected.
TOP STORIES
* Toronto-Dominion Bank quarterly profit rose 2
percent, driven by stronger wholesale banking income, it said.
* The European Central Bank is looking into expanding its
range of policy tools, while the U.S. central bank is mulling
scaling back its support measures, highlighting the contrasting
fortunes between the world's two biggest economic blocs.
* The downturn across euro zone businesses eased slightly
this month, although a dearth of new orders means the bloc's
economy is likely to contract again in the second quarter,
business surveys showed.
* Hewlett-Packard Co raised its 2013 earnings outlook after
quarterly results beat low expectations, as CEO Meg Whitman's
turnaround plan helped offset shrinking personal computer sales
with enterprise computing services.
* General Motors Co is recalling worldwide more than 27,000
Cadillac crossover vehicles whose wheels could fall off due to
potentially loose wheel nuts.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.78 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.74 percent to 0.83 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.517;
fell 0.47 percent
* Gold futures : $1,388.9; rose 1.56 percent
* US crude : $92.83; fell 1.54 percent
* Brent crude : $101.41; fell 1.16 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,257.75; fell 2.91 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Air Canada : EU antitrust regulators accepted
concessions from Lufthansa, United Airlines, Air Canada and
Continental to ease competition concerns about their
transatlantic revenue-sharing pact.
* Canadian Pacific Railway : The Canadian railway
company will become a "more aggressive" buyer of short-line
regional railroads as it improves its financial performance and
operating efficiency, it said on Wednesday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Allana Potash Corp. Paradigm Capital starts with
buy rating, says the company has one of the best chances of
receiving funding of any potash junior.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims, FHFA
home price, new home sales and Markit manufacturing PMI