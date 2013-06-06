CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, U.S. jobless data eyed

June 6 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Thursday ahead of U.S. jobless claims data which could give hints on the health of the world's largest economy and the future of the Federal Reserve's monetary easing policy.

TOP STORIES

* The European Central Bank kept its main interest rate on hold at a record low 0.5 percent as it waits to see whether early signs of stabilisation in the euro zone will blossom into an economic recovery.

* The Bank of England voted against restarting its bond buying and left interest rates at a record low at Governor Mervyn King's final Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

* Major Drilling Group reported a 93 percent year-on-year drop in fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday as hard-hit mining companies canceled or delayed their exploration plans.

* Costco Wholesale reported May same-store sales that missed analyst estimates, due to a relatively stronger dollar and weak gasoline prices.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.21 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.35 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.6748; rose 0.06 percent

* Gold futures : $1,402.6; rose 0.3 percent

* US crude : $94.32; rose 0.62 percent

* Brent crude : $103.26; rose 0.21 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,340; fell 1.54 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Nordion Inc : The medical isotope supplier reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, weighed down by higher costs at two of its segments.

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Alamos Gold Inc. Raymond James resumes coverage with outperform rating, says the company presents a relatively low-risk investment proposition for investors looking for exposure to the mid-cap gold producer group

* Secure Energy Services. Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy on valuation ON THE CALENDAR

* New Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks to parliamentary committee in first public appearance

* Major Canadian economic data includes Ivey PMI

* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims, continuing claims and ICSC monthly chain