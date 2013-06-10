CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on OECD report, Japan data

June 10 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Monday as expectations of economic improvements
in Japan and the United States overshadowed concerns of an
economic slowdown in China.
TOP STORIES
* The major developed economies are gradually gaining
momentum, led by faster growth in Japan and the United States,
the OECD said.
* Risks are rising that China's economic growth will fall
further in the second quarter and that full-year forecasts will
be cut further, after weekend data showed weakness in May
exports and domestic activity struggling to pick up.
* Japan's current account surplus doubled in April from a
year earlier, and the economy grew at a much quicker pace than
previously estimated, an encouraging sign for the government's
aggressive policies to stimulate growth even as recent market
turbulence raised doubts about its strategy.
* Air Canada said it is moving ahead with plans to
trim its costs by up to some 15 percent over the medium term,
even as it pushes ahead with plans to boost its system capacity
over the coming year.
* AstraZeneca is to buy U.S. respiratory drug specialist
Pearl Therapeutics for up to $1.15 billion as Britain's second
biggest drugmaker steps up a drive to rebuild its product
pipeline via deal-making.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.16 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.26 percent to 0.30 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.5319;
fell 0.23 percent
* Gold futures : $1,383; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $95.37; fell 0.69 percent
* Brent crude : $103.89; fell 0.64 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,128; fell 1.41 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc. The company has moved its
CSeries jet to its Mirabel flight test center near Montreal
ahead of a maiden flight scheduled for the end of June, a senior
executive said on Friday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Mercer International Inc : Raymond James cuts
target price to $9 from $11, says despite good commodity
fundamentals and rising prices, pulp levered company shares have
been under pressure, reflecting capacity restart announcements
* Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc : Baird cuts rating
to neutral as auction
results fall short
* Zedi Inc : Cantor Fitzgerald starts with buy
rating, says the company's share price undervalues its current
EPS and free cash flow base while deeply underestimating the
explosive growth potential from selling Zedi products
internationally
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts
* Major U.S. events and data includes employment index