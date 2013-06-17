CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; Fed meeting, Brookfield eyed

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
June 17 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with investors focused on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, starting Tuesday, which could offer clues about its monetary easing program.
TOP STORIES
* Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it will sell its Longview Timber holdings in the U.S. Pacific Northwest to Weyerhaeuser for $2.65 billion, including assumption of debt, and will sell a nearby paper and packaging business to KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp for $1.025 billion.
* German wages rose at their fastest pace in almost four years at the start of 2013 and euro zone exports jumped in April, giving the bloc a basis for a recovery from its long recession.
* Boeing will launch a larger version of its lightweight 787 Dreamliner this week with up to 100 orders worth just under $30 billion, industry sources said on Sunday.
* Cinven Ltd has agreed to buy CeramTec for 1.49 billion euros, beating rival private equity firm BC Partners Ltd in bidding for the Germany-based industrial ceramics unit of U.S. chemicals maker Rockwood Holdings.
* Facebook and Microsoft have struck agreements with the U.S. government to release limited information about the number of surveillance requests they receive, a modest victory for the companies as they struggle with the fallout from disclosures about a secret government data-collection program. .
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down up around 0.59 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.75 percent to 0.92 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.5947; fell 0.04 percent
* Gold futures : $1,380; fell 0.53 percent
* US crude : $98.28; rose 0.44 percent
* Brent crude : $106.17; rose 0.23 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,075; fell 0.21 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Agrium Inc : National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$84.50 from C$87 on valuation, says DuPont's decision to lower earnings guidance following planting delays on crop input demand will have negative implications.
* Transat AT Inc : CIBC raises price target C$6.50 from C$5.25, says the company is guiding towards summer results being better year-over-year and is having good early success in its product differentiation roll-out and its cost-cutting strategy.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes international securities flows
* Major U.S. events and data includes NAHB index
