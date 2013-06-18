CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, commodities drag

June 18 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a lower open on Tuesday, dragged down by weaker commodity prices
as investors looked forward to the two-day Federal Reserve
policy meeting which could give investors hints on the future of
its monetary easing program.
TOP STORIES
* The European Central Bank is "ready to act" if need be to
aid the euro zone economy and recent signs of market
stabilization mean that its interest rates are becoming a more
effective tool again.
* German analyst and investor sentiment rose for a second
straight month in June, a leading survey showed, suggesting
Europe's largest economy is on track for a modest recovery after
a weak end to 2012 and sluggish start to this year.
* Talisman Enegy Inc is exploring the sale of its
shale assets in the Eagle Ford basin in south Texas, hoping it
could raise as much as $2 billion, two people familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
* New York-based hedge fund Third Point said it has raised
its stake in Sony Corp and urged the Japanese company to create
an independent board to run a partially spun-off entertainment
arm with Sony's CEO, Kazuo Hirai, as its chairman.
* German cable operator Kabel Deutschland confirmed on
Monday that they have received a preliminary approach from U.S.
media group Liberty Global after a British newspaper reported
that the company had put forward a 7.5-billion-euro bid for the
company.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.27 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.07 percent to 0.18 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.277;
fell 0.18 percent
* Gold futures : $1,373.7; fell 0.66 percent
* US crude : $97.79; rose 0.02 percent
* Brent crude : $105.48; rose 0.01 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,016; fell 0.95 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Tim Hortons Inc : The restaurant chain, which
recently outlined plans to address the concerns of activist
investor Highfields Capital, now faces pressure from another
such investor.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bank of Montreal : Barclays cuts target to C$59
from C$63, says the bank has faced several inherent
environmental risks including credit, market, liquidity and
funding risks.
* Bank of Nova Scotia : Barclays cuts to equal
weight as a result of lower target multiples on the banks
reflecting the low-growth environment.
* TD Bank : Barclays cuts to equal weight from
overweight, says it has a significant exposure to the U.S.
economy with its retail banking platform, including lending and
securities related to real estate.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer price index,
housing starts, building permits and Redbook data