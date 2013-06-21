CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; investors pause after global sell-off

June 21 - Canada's main stock index looked set
to open higher on Friday after Thursday's global sell-off on the
U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to tamper its monetary stimulus.
Canadian inflation came in slightly weaker than expected.
TOP STORIES
* China's central bank faced down cash-hungry banks, letting
interest rates again spike to extraordinary levels as it
increases the pressure on the banks to rein in rampant informal
lending and speculative trading.
* St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard
worried that the Fed's decision to announce a plan to reduce
bond buying was poorly timed, the regional Fed bank said in a
statement on Friday explaining his dissent.
* Oracle Corp missed expectations for software sales and
subscriptions for the second straight quarter and investors
worried CEO Larry Ellison may have trouble getting the
technology giant back on track.
* Wi-Lan Inc said on Thursday it has renewed a broad
long-term license deal with Samsung Electronics Co, allowing the
South Korean technology company to use Wi-Lan's patents in its
mobile devices.
* Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 0.7 percent in May
from 0.4 percent in April, primarily due to higher shelter
costs, including the biggest jump in natural gas prices since
December 2008, Statistics Canada said.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.54 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.38 percent to 0.49 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 280.8748;
rose 0.28 percent
* Gold futures : $1,295.2; rose 0.72 percent
* US crude : $95.27; rose 0.14 percent
* Brent crude : $102.46; rose 0.3 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,805.9; rose 0.79 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alimentation Couche-Tard : RBC raises target price
to C$65 from C$55 to reflect multiple expansion in the space and
balance sheet improvements
* Mosaic Capital Corp : Raymond James starts with
outperform, says the company has created a capital structure
that is accretive to shareholders on a per share basis
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes CPI and retail sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes ECRI weekly index