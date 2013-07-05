CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; U.S. jobs data eyed

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
July 5 Canada's main stock index looked set to open flat to slightly higher on Friday with the focus on jobs data from Canada and the United States. TOP STORIES
* Portugal's prime minister has found a way to maintain government stability with the junior partner in the ruling coalition, but the full details still need to be agreed to end a political crisis that has threatened Lisbon's adjustment under a bailout.
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd missed already modest expectations for its quarterly earnings guidance, deepening worries that its smartphone business may have peaked, as growth in sales of its blockbuster Galaxy phones begins to wane and new rivals emerge to eat away at its market share.
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit accusing unnamed defendants of insider trading in Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc call options before the drugmaker rejected a takeover bid by larger rival Amgen Inc and put itself up for sale.
* U.S. regulators on Wednesday collected the final vote to approve the merger of Sprint Nextel Corp and SoftBank Corp, sources familiar with the situation said, clearing the last hurdle in the Japanese company's drawn-out battle to take control of the No. 3 U.S. wireless provider.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.03 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.78 percent to 0.97 percent
* European shares, were mixed COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.2625; fell 0.02 percent
* Gold futures : $1,239; fell 1.05 percent
* US crude : $101.83; rose 0.58 percent
* Brent crude : $106.62; rose 1.02 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,832.5; fell 1.69 percent ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Transat AT Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$13.50 from C$9, believes that the improved pricing on trans-Atlantic routes will translate into an increase in EBITDA for the summer ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment change, unemployment rate and Ivey PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm and private payrolls, unemployment rate and ECRI weekly index
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.