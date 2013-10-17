CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower; investors cautious on shutdown effects

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
Oct 17 Canada's main stock index pointed to a lower open on Thursday as investors looked beyond Washington's last-minute debt default deal and focused on the effects of the 16-day government shutdown and prospects of a re-run next year.
TOP STORIES
* The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default that could have threatened financial calamity.
* UnitedHealth Group Inc said that its third-quarter profit rose about 1 percent, helped by the enrollment of an additional 275,000 people in its health insurance plans.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's quarterly profit fell 2 percent as weak bond-trading volumes hit revenue in the Wall Street bank's biggest business.
* Verizon Communications Inc posted quarterly revenue slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations as it added customers to its wireless business.
* Medical products maker Baxter International Inc reported a 7 percent fall in third-quarter earnings, hurt by charges related to its $4 billion acquisition of Swedish dialysis products company Gambro AB.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed around -0.35 percent to 0.05 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.1644; was unchanged
* Gold futures : $1,307.2; rose 1.97 percent
* US crude : $101.7; fell 0.58 percent
* Brent crude : $110.05; fell 0.49 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,204.75; fell 0.76 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada and Westjet Airlines : BMO raises price target to C$6 from C$5; rating outperform and price target to C$26 from C$23; market perform respectively as cost trends appear favorable and valuations remained inexpensive.
* Enerplus Corp : RBC raises to outperform; price target to C$22 from C$20 on the company's operating momentum, relative valuation and improved capital discipline.
* SNC-Lavalin : CIBC cuts price target to C$48 from C$50; rating sector outperformer after the company reduced net income guidance.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Canadian and foreign securities
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing claims
