CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on China monetary policy fears

Oct 23 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
lower open on Wednesday, ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest
rate decision, as concerns about the prospect of tighter Chinese
monetary policy weighed on investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* The European Central Bank promised on Wednesday to put top
euro zone banks through rigorous tests next year, staking its
credibility on a review that aims to build confidence in the
sector.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Canada's No. 2 rail
operator, reported a 45 percent jump in third-quarter profit as
freight revenue rose and operating costs fell.
* Encana Corp reported its second straight quarterly profit
as its oil and natural gas liquids volumes nearly doubled.
* Canadian National Railway Co, the focus of fresh scrutiny
after one of its trains derailed and caught fire last weekend,
reported a market-beating third-quarter profit and record
revenue on Tuesday, as it announced a two-for-one stock split
and share buyback plan.
* GlaxoSmithKline's drug sales in China tumbled 61 percent
in the third quarter, hit by a bribery scandal that has damaged
its ability to market medicines in the country.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.34 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.48 percent to 0.63 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 283.8318;
fell 0.51 percent
* Gold futures : $1,342.5; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $96.86; fell 1.46 percent
* Brent crude : $109.63; fell 0.31 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,224; fell 1.47 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Celestica Inc : The contract electronics
manufacturer's third-quarter net profit rose 31 percent, helped
by higher demand from telecom companies for its networking
equipment. Net income rose to $57.4 million, or 31 cents per
share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $43.7 million,
or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had
expected earnings of 21 cents per share.
* Empire Co Ltd : The operator of Canadian grocery
chain Sobeys said on Tuesday that Canada's competition watchdog
approved its acquisition of substantially all of Safeway Inc's
assets in Canada.
* Goldcorp : The company has secured the environmental
permit it needs to progress with its copper and gold El Morro
project in the north of Chile, the miner said on Tuesday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Methanex Corp : Raymond James raises target price
of U.S.-listed shares to $63 from $58 after the company agreed
to sell a 10 percent interest in EMethanex to Arab Petroleum
Investments Corporation and on continued price momentum across
global methanol markets
* Novadaq Technologies Inc : JMP Securities raises
target price to $20 from $15 U.S.-listed shares following the
company's third-quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes the Bank of Canada
rate decision
* Major U.S. events and data includes import & export prices
and employment index