CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; Fed expected to continue stimulus

Oct 28 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Monday as expectations the Federal Reserve would
continue with its loose monetary policy this week buoyed
investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* Merck & Co Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter
earnings, helped by cost cutting, but sales of its Januvia
diabetes treatment fell, raising more concerns about growth
prospects for the company's biggest product.
* Loews Corp posted a 59 percent jump in third-quarter
profit as the hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate
took a smaller impairment charge in its HighMount Exploration &
Production unit.
* Biogen Idec reported $286 million in third-quarter sales
of its high-profile new multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera,
providing fresh evidence that the medicine is off to an
impressive launch and exceeding expectations.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $5.1 billion to
settle claims that it and firms it bought misled Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac about the quality of mortgage securities and home
loans it sold to them during the housing boom.
* Cable television network AMC Networks Inc said it agreed
to buy Chellomedia, the international content unit of Liberty
Global Inc, for about $1.04 billion.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.1 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.09 percent to 0.29 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.3883;
fell 0.26 percent
* Gold futures : $1,352.4; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $97.79; fell 0.06 percent
* Brent crude : $107.59; rose 0.62 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,194.75; rose 0.14 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : CIBC raises rating to
sector outperformer from sector performer as the company
delivered cost improvements across its operations the in third
quarter, achieving substantially better costs than previously
assumed.
* Altagas Ltd : CIBC raises price target to C$41
from C$39.50 after the company announced it will increase its
ownership of Petrogas Energy Corp from 25 percent to 33 percent.
* Capital Power Corp : National Bank Financial
raises to outperform from sector perform following the company's
better-than-expected third-quarter results.
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp : Canaccord Genuity
cuts rating to sell from hold as the company's fourth-quarter
results were below expectations.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day
* Major U.S. events and data includes industrial output,
capital utilization, manufacturing output and pending home sales