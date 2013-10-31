CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower in wake of Fed decision

Oct 31 Canada's main stock index pointed to a
lower open on Thursday after the U.S. central bank gave a less
dovish outlook than many in the market had anticipated, raising
concerns the massive stimulus may be scaled back earlier than
previously expected.
TOP STORIES
* The Federal Reserve extended its support for a soft U.S.
economy on Wednesday, sounding a bit less optimistic about
growth as it announced plans to keep buying $85 billion in bonds
per month.
* Suncor Energy Inc : The oil and gas company said on
Wednesday it was moving ahead with its Fort Hills oil sands
project in Northern Alberta, with first production expected as
soon as the fourth quarter of 2017.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc posted
a quarterly net loss that it attributed in part to restructuring
and impairment charges, and Canada's biggest publicly traded
drugmaker cut its full-year revenue outlook.
* Barrick Gold Corp said it will suspend
construction at its Pascua-Lama mine, a surprise reversal on a
project that has cost billions after years of delays and cost
overruns.
* The plane and train maker Bombardier Inc
reported a 15 percent fall in net profit, and said both aircraft
orders and deliveries fell in the third quarter.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.3 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.41 percent to 0.17 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 280.4252;
fell 0.05 percent
* Gold futures : $1,334; fell 1.11 percent
* US crude : $96.4; fell 0.38 percent
* Brent crude : $109.58; fell 0.25 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,243.5; fell 0.64 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : The company which owns
the largest stake in the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands project
in northern Alberta, said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit
fell 27 percent from a year earlier as maintenance issues
reduced output.
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd : The base metal miner
reported higher third-quarter earnings on Wednesday on the back
of increased production, in part due to its takeover this year
of a smaller rival, and despite lower metals prices received.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Baytex Energy Corp : National Bank Financial
raises target price to C$51 from C$50 as the company recorded a
strong third-quarter result.
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd : National Bank
Financial raises target price to C$21.25 from C$20.50 says the
company's financial position remains strong.
* Sherritt International Corp : National Bank
Financial cuts target price to C$4.75 from C$5.10 following the
company's third-quarter results.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes GDP
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial, continuing
claims and Chicago PMI