CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; ECB and Fed eyed

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.
TOP STORIES
* Magna International Inc reported a nearly 13 percent rise in quarterly sales as its European business improved.
* Talisman Energy Inc reported a smaller quarterly net loss compared with the year-earlier quarter, when it took a $1.04 billion impairment charge.
* Agrium Inc reported a sharply lower third-quarter profit and a disappointing forecast for the current fourth quarter.
* Toyota Motor Corp is closing in on a record profit set before the Lehman crisis after topping up its annual net profit forecast by nearly $2 billion and outperforming Japanese rivals as its expansion plans bear fruit.
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it aims to sell non-core assets worth $1.5 billion to $2 billion before 2015 as part of a plan to focus on fewer fields centered on the Cardium field in Alberta.
* Torstar Corp reported a quarterly loss as it took an asset impairment charge of C$85.5 million related to its media business.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.34 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.34 percent to 0.47 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 274.7841; rose 0.44 percent
* Gold futures : $1,317.9; rose 0.76 percent
* US crude : $93.98; rose 0.65 percent
* Brent crude : $106.04; rose 0.67 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,183.5; rose 0.31 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Cathedral Energy Services Ltd : RBC raises price target to C$6.50 from C$5.50 primarily to account for faster growth in the U.S. market, partially offset by a slower recovery in its Canadian operations
* Cineplex Inc : CIBC cuts rating to sector performer from sector outperformer as the company's third-quarter EBITDA came below expectations
* Nuvista Energy Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$9.50 from C$8.50 on the company's solid third-quarter production results
* Westjet Airlines Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$31 from C$25.50 as the company reported strong third-quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits and Ivey PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes lead indicators
