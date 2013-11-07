CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher after ECB cuts rates

Nov 7 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
higher open on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut
interest rates to a new record low, in response to a sharp fall
in inflation last week.
TOP STORIES
* The European Central Bank cut rates as below-target
inflation sparked fears the euro zone's economic recovery could
stall.
* The Bank of England left policy unchanged, sticking to its
commitment to keep interest rates low until the recovery is more
firmly established.
* BCE Inc, Canada's biggest telecom company, posted
a 35 percent slump in quarterly profit, hurt by costs related to
its $3 billion acquisition of Astral Media earlier this year.
* Coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc reported
an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit as same-store sales
improved slightly in the United States.
* Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's largest life
insurer, reported a third-quarter profit that just beat
analysts' expectations, driven by strong wealth and mutual fund
sales and higher bond yields.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.42 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.24-0.53 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 274.4987;
rose 0.01 percent
* Gold futures : $1316.4; fell 0.1 percent
* US crude : $94.94; rose 0.15 percent
* Brent crude : $104.35; fell 0.85 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7120.25; rose 0.07 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Sun Life Financial : The life insurer said on
Wednesday it fell to a third-quarter net loss due to charges
related to the sale of its U.S. annuities business, but
operating profit topped estimates.
* Chemtrade Logistics Inc The company is in
advanced talks to buy General Chemical Corp, two people familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could value
the specialty chemicals maker at around $1 billion.
* Suncor Energy Inc : The energy company said
Wednesday its average production from oil sands operations rose
to 375,000 barrels per day in October from, up 2.7 percent from
365,000 bpd the previous month.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agrium Inc (AGU). CIBC cuts price target to $109 from $113
after the company posted lower-then-expected third-quarter
results and provided a weak fourth-quarter outlook
* Avigilon Corp (AVO). CIBC raises price target to C$32 from
C$20 after the company's third-quarter revenue beat estimates,
driven by Unexpected enterprise penetration and growth rate
increases in the U.S. and EMEA
* Iamgold Corp (IMG). Barclays cuts to underweight from equal
weight, target to $5 from $7 to reflect concerns regarding the
delay in commercial production at the company's Westwood mine
* Intact Financial Corp (IFC). CIBC raises price target to
C$73 from C$70, says the company's core loss ratio stabilized,
following two quarters of increases
* Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW). CIBC cuts price target to
C$14 from C$14.50 citing the company's soft third quarter
results, says its U.S. exposure will continue to drag overall
financial performance
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes growth and initial
claims