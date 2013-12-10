CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, euro zone liquidity in focus

Dec 10 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
lower open on Tuesday as markets focused on tight money market
conditions in the euro zone's banking system where liquidity
levels are now at the tightest in two years.
TOP STORIES
* European Union finance ministers are likely to take a
political step towards creating a banking union with powers to
close down failing banks, but leave nagging legal details to
another time, perhaps next week.
* AutoZone Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts retailer,
reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit due to higher
repairs.
* The U.S. government sold its last shares of automaker
General Motors Co on Monday, marking an end to a historic
bailout of one of America's most storied companies.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.0281;
rose 0.57 percent
* Gold futures : $1,256.8; rose 1.74 percent
* US crude : $98.41; rose 1.1 percent
* Brent crude : $109.53; rose 0.13 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,179; rose 0.62 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : The company which has the
largest stake in Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands project in
northern Alberta, said on Monday it expects spending to drop by
17 percent in 2014 as it completes major projects at its mine
site.
* Thomson Reuters Corp : The news and information
company is replacing the senior executives overseeing three of
its main businesses - legal, growth markets and intellectual
property - as part of a wider reorganization aimed at boosting
growth and trimming costs.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Avigilon Corp : National Bank Financial raises
price target to C$40 from C$30, expect the company to print
strong revenue growth based on new product launches, additional
sales coverage and geographic expansion
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : Raymond James cuts target
price to C$20 from C$21 after the company's operating costs
projection was higher than expected
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc : RBC raises to
outperform from sector perform and target price to C$31 from
C$30 following the company's equity issue
* North West Co Inc : RBC raises target price to C$28
from C$25 citing a favorable competitive environment, attractive
returns on capital and above-average yield
* Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd : National Bank
Financial raises price target to $30 from $29, says recovering
U.S. market should bring growth and operational efficiency is
improving
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian and U.S. economic data scheduled for the
day