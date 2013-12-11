CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher amid U.S. budget caution

Dec 11 Canada's main stock index looked set to
extend the previous session's gains on Wednesday even as a U.S.
provisional two-year budget agreement compounded expectations
the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its stimulus soon.
TOP STORIES
* A bipartisan budget deal announced in the U.S. Congress on
Tuesday, though modest in its spending cuts, would end three
years of impasse and fiscal instability in Washington that
culminated in October with a partial government shutdown.
* Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co
posted a bigger third-quarter net loss, mainly due to costs
related to its acquisition of U.S. retailer Saks, but reported
slightly higher same-store sales from its Lord & Taylor chain.
* Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas
producer, said it would boost liquids production by 30 percent
in 2014 as part of new Chief Executive Doug Suttles' plan to
focus spending on regions rich in gas liquids and oil.
* Canadian National Railway : The rail operator said
on Tuesday it is targeting double-digit percentage growth of
earnings per share in 2014, and expects capital spending to rise
about 5 percent to C$2.1 billion next year.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.05 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.0658;
fell 0.1 percent
* Gold futures : $1,255.4; fell 0.55 percent
* US crude : $98.45; fell 0.06 percent
* Brent crude : $108.86; fell 0.48 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,171; rose 0.17 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Chorus Aviation Inc : CIBC raises price target to
C$4.50 from C$3.75 to reflect increased cash flow visibility
after the company increased its quarterly dividend
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc : Raymond James resumes
coverage with outperform rating; target price of C$9.25, says
the company continues to be a core long-term holding in the
international energy and petroleum sector
* Lake Shore Gold Corp : CIBC raises price target to
C$0.45 from C$0.40 after the company increased its 2014
production outlook on improving throughput rates and grades
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc : CIBC cuts price
target to C$31 from C$34, says the strength of the company's
core telco unit continues to be overshadowed by Allstream
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : Raymond James raises
target price to C$115 from C$110 citing the company's strong
competitive position, larger market capital and improved trading
liquidity
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian and U.S. economic data scheduled for the
day