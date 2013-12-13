CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher; potential Fed taper in focus

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens moderately higher as energy leads gains
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
Dec 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Friday, though gains could be pared as investors speculated about the possibility of an earlier-than-expected wind-down of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* Three years after going cap in hand to international lenders, Ireland has officially ended its bailout, providing a landmark for euro zone efforts to resolve its debt crisis, its finance minister.
* Adobe Systems Inc, the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software, forecast current-quarter results below analysts' estimates but reported a 22 percent jump in the number of subscribers to its Creative Cloud suite from the preceding quarter.
* Shares in French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen fell a further 11.6 percent, making for a 23 percent fall in just four days, after U.S. alliance partner General Motors sold its stake ahead of a possible new share issue by the struggling French carmaker.
* RSA Insurance CEO Simon Lee resigned after the insurer issued a third profit warning and flagged a possible hit to its dividend from a capital hole at its Irish business.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.04 percent to 0.41 percent
* European shares, were up COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 280.0576; fell 0.24 percent
* Gold futures : $1,229.5; rose 0.29 percent
* US crude : $96.97; fell 0.54 percent
* Brent crude : $108.35; fell 0.29 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,222; fell 0.06 percent CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Air Canada : An Air Canada Jazz turboprop plane bound for Vancouver was forced to make an emergency landing in the Pacific Coast province of British Columbia on Thursday after a fire broke out in one of its engines. ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Biox Corp : National Bank Financial cuts price target to 50 Canadian cents from 75 Canadian cents following the company's fourth-quarter results that were below aggressive estimates
* BRP Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$33 from C$31 following the company's strong third-quarter results
* Empire Company Ltd : National Bank Financial cuts price target to C$82 from C$83 on the company's reduced EPS projections for FY2014 and FY2015
* New Gold Inc : BMO cuts price target to C$7 from $8.50 as the company's net present value at spot prices declined following a fall in metal prices
* RMP Energy Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$7.25 from C$7, believes that the company offers a very attractive valuation relative to its potential production growth ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes producer price index
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as modest gains in energy and industrial stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Adds details, analyst quotes, updates to close)