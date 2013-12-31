CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open slightly lower

Dec 31 Canada's main stock index looked set to open flat to slightly lower on Tuesday even as investor optimism for 2014 driven by ultra-easy monetary policies and an improving global economic outlook pushed global markets higher.

TOP STORIES

* Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said his votes on the central bank's policy panel in 2014 will reflect his concern that the Fed's bond-buying risks stoking inflation and exposing the institution politically.

* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc struck a deal to buy a Phillips 66 business that makes chemicals to improve the flow potential of pipelines for around $1.4 billion of stock.

* China has approved five firms to list on mainland stock exchanges, ending a year-long freeze on initial public offerings as authorities look to reboot a reformed market in 2014.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.15 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.09 percent to 0.14 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.306; fell 0.3 percent

* Gold futures : $1,197.7; fell 0.45 percent

* US crude : $98.71; fell 0.58 percent

* Brent crude : $110.9; fell 0.28 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,374.5; fell 0.01 percent

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Sherritt International Corp : National Bank Financial cuts target price to C$4.40 from C$4.75 following the company's announcement to sell its coals operations and royalty business to Westmoreland Coal Co and Altius Minerals Corp, respectively

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer confidence and Chicago PMI