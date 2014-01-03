CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open after Thursday decline

Jan 3 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday following weakness on Thursday and a turbulent overnight session in Asia.

TOP STORIES

* Growth in China's services sector fell to a four-month low in December as business expectations dropped, a government survey showed, adding to evidence that the world's second-largest economy lost steam into the close of 2013.

* Britain's construction industry enjoyed its second-fastest month of growth in more than six years in December, helped by the biggest increase in commercial projects since 2007, purchasing managers' data showed.

* Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc has acquired Mandiant Corp, the computer forensics specialist best known for unveiling a secretive Chinese military unit believed to be behind a series of hacking attacks on U.S. companies.

* Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has begun exclusive talks to buy Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank in a deal that would value the family-run lender at about $5.3 billion, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.21 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.08 percent to 0.16 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 278.1366; rose 0.05 percent

* Gold futures : $1,229.4; rose 0.36 percent

* US crude : $95.41; fell 0.03 percent

* Brent crude : $107.93; rose 0.14 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,328.5; fell 0.87 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* BlackBerry Ltd : Alicia Keys and BlackBerry will cut ties at the end of January, just one year after the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was hired as a "global creative director" for the struggling smartphone maker.

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : The railroad operator said it would sell the western part of its Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad to U.S.-based Genesee & Wyoming Inc in a deal worth about $210 million.

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Great-West Lifeco Inc : RBC starts with sector perform rating and price target of C$33, says the company's core earning per share growth should be solid, and reported earnings may surprise to the upside.

* Temple Hotels Inc : National Bank Financial resumes coverage with outperform rating and price target of C$7, says there is a limited pool of buyers looking at domestic assets, so pricing remains attractive and accretive.

* WesternOne Inc : National Bank Financial resumes coverage with outperform rating and price target of C$9 on valuation.

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for the day

* Major U.S. events and data includes domestic vehicle sales