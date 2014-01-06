CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on Bernanke's comments

Jan 6 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
flat to slightly higher open on Monday as Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy
overshadowed weak services sector data from China.
TOP STORIES
* Growth in China's services industries slowed in December, a
pair of surveys showed, mirroring a slowdown in manufacturing
and confirming views that the world's second-largest economy
lost steam at the end of last year.
* German annual inflation probably accelerated slightly in
December, albeit remained below the European Central Bank's euro
zone target, data from three federal states suggested.
* Ford Motor Co and its local partners boosted sales in China
by nearly 50 percent last year, nudging past Japanese giants
Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co to make big inroads into
the world's largest auto market.
* Boeing's machinists on Friday narrowly approved a crucial
labor contract that secured thousands of jobs and billions of
dollars of economic activity for Washington state but will cost
workers their pensions.
* Gold producer and explorer Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
said it has started a strategic review and is considering the
sales of assets or shares, hoping to create value for
shareholders after its share price tumbled in 2013.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded 0.14 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.11 percent to 0.2 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 277.9811;
rose 0.31 percent
* Gold futures : $1,237.8; fell 0.05 percent
* US crude : $94.35; rose 0.42 percent
* Brent crude : $107.76; rose 0.81 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,298.5; fell 0.23 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canyon Services Group Inc : RBC raises rating to
outperform from sector perform, says well drilling and licensing
activity has begun to rise in the deep basin, a key pumping
intensive market in Canada, as operators shift capital from less
pumping intensive oil plays
* DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd : National Bank
Financial starts with outperform rating and price target of
C$2.55, says the company's solid balance sheet and partners
support growth
* Potash Corp : CIBC raises price target of
U.S.-listed stocks to $35 from $33, says the company's contract
negotiations with China are well underway and expected to be
signed by late January
* Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd : CIBC raises price
target of its U.S.-listed stocks to $28 from $26.50, says the
potential New York City contract win would be a positive
catalyst for the company
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes producer price index
and raw materials
* Major U.S. events and data includes ISM non-manufacturing,
factory orders and durable goods