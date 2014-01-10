CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after soft North American jobs data

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed amid U.S. trade worries
April 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday amid concerns about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
Jan 10 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday following the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. and Canadian employment data.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in almost three years in December, but the setback was likely to be temporary amid signs that cold weather conditions might have had an impact.
* Canada's economy unexpectedly shed 45,900 jobs in December as a result of less full-time work and layoffs across a broad range of sectors, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.
* China's export growth slowed more than expected in December due to a higher comparison base a year earlier and a clamp-down on speculative activities disguised as export deals, missing the official target on foreign trade.
* Alcoa Inc reported a massive quarterly loss on Thursday after recent declines in aluminum prices led to a $1.7 billion non-cash impairment charge on smelter acquisitions.
* Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, as stronger economic growth in Europe and the United States revived demand for outsourcing services.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded lower
* U.S. stock futures , , were lower
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 273.6274; rose 0.27 percent
* Gold futures : $1,234; rose 0.38 percent
* US crude : $92.62; rose 1.05 percent
* Brent crude : $106.84; rose 0.42 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,250; rose 0.51 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* CAE Inc : BMO raises price target to C$15 from C$13.50 after it reported strong orders in fiscal third-quarter of 2014 in both the commercial aviation and military segments
* Le Groupe Jean Coutu PJC Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$19.50 from C$18 as the company's third-quarter results showed weak sales but strong margins
* Nordion Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$10.25 from C$9.25 as the company reported relatively in-line fourth-quarter results
* Sandvine Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$4.50 from C$3 following the company's fourth-quarter results with record amount of wireless customers
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment data
* Major U.S. events and data includes nonfarm payrolls, wholesale inventories and ECRI weekly index
April 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday amid concerns about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
* TSX closes down 95.65 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,649.54
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pressured by a plunge in the shares of mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc and investor worries about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.